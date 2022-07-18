ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

Sand Springs church offers cooling center

By Savannah Sinclair, KTUL Staff
KTUL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to...

ktul.com

KTUL

Additional cooling centers available outside of Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A fourth cooling station has opened in Tulsa. Areas surrounding Tulsa have also announced that they are offering cooling stations. In Creek County these locations are offering a place to beat the heat:. Sapulpa Elks Lodge, 24 South Poplar Street, July 20 through 23, 1...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso restaurant puts healthy spin on fast food

OWASSO, Okla. — There’s a new place you can get healthy fast food in Owasso. FOX23 visited the first 3Natives location outside the state of Florida, and learned what inspired a former law enforcement officer to move to Owasso and open the business. Off 116th Street North and...
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New cooling station opening in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A new cooling station is opening Wednesday at Expo Square in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency said the south end of the Fair Meadows Simulcast Building at Expo Square will open as a cooling center beginning Wednesday morning. It’s located near East 21st Street and South Yale Avenue.
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Intense heat in Tulsa affecting pool chemicals

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma summers can get incredibly hot. Tuesday is forecasted to be the hottest day of the year so far, with temps possibly getting to 110 degrees. If cooling off in the pool is part of your plans today, experts are warning of a danger possibly lurking in your backyard. Pool operators say it's now so hot and has been for several consecutive days, that it's actually affecting the chemical balance in many swimming pools.
TULSA, OK
Sand Springs, OK
Society
City
Sand Springs, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
KTUL

Burn bans declared for portions of Green Country, not Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With temperatures rising and basically no rain forecasted in the near future, 26 counties in Oklahoma have issued a burn ban. In eastern Oklahoma; Creek, Sequoyah, Delaware, Okmulgee, Adair, Le Flore, Haskell, Pittsburg and McIntosh counties have all declared burn bans for different lengths of time.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Should Tulsa panhandlers wear safety vests?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is looking to implement new rules for panhandlers, including what time of day it can be done, how old you have to be, and what you have to wear. We met Joseph Blevins at the corner of Utica and Admiral. "That...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

As intense heat settles in, Tulsa officials warn people to stay safe

TULSA, Okla. — Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the U.S., according to Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency's executive director. "We're here as a community to urge the rest of the Tulsa area to take this seriously and take the actions necessary to protect themselves and your loved ones from any sort of heat related illness," said executive director Joe Kralicek.
TULSA, OK
#Cooling Center
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire spreads to north Tulsa landfill

TULSA, Okla. — A large grass fire is spreading to a landfill in north Tulsa. The landfill is located near U.S. Highway 75 and East 56th Street North. Flames can easily be seen from a mile away. This is a developing story. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Watch as man walks in and robs bank in Bartlesville, Okla.

UPDATE: Wednesday morning Bartlesville Police Dept update information stating, “A suspect has been detained by Bartlesville Police Detectives and Osage County deputies at the Osage Casino in Skiatook Oklahoma. The suspect is a tribal citizen and the FBI has been contacted and they responded to the location last night and will take over the investigation. Thank you for all of...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Are Tulsa traffic medians calming or hazardous?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa resident is worried that some recently installed traffic medians are going to result in a fatality after several accidents near his home. "Let me show you this," said James Johnson who lives near the corner of Mohawk and Troost. Johnson was giving us...
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Walmart
KTUL

How to conserve water

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many cities are asking residents to conserve water. Due to the extreme heat conditions, cities are trying to keep up with the demand. Restricting handheld watering to cooler parts of the day. There are other additional ways to conserve water. Tulsa County water related links...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Vandal Shatters Front Door Of Tulsa Family Dollar, Police Say

Tulsa Police say someone used a water valve cover to shatter the front door of a Family Dollar store early Wednesday morning. According to police, it happened near North Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road. Police say it happened around 2 a.m. and officers do not believe anything was stolen...
TULSA, OK

