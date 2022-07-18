Sand Springs church offers cooling center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A fourth cooling station has opened in Tulsa. Areas surrounding Tulsa have also announced that they are offering cooling stations. In Creek County these locations are offering a place to beat the heat:. Sapulpa Elks Lodge, 24 South Poplar Street, July 20 through 23, 1...
OWASSO, Okla. — There’s a new place you can get healthy fast food in Owasso. FOX23 visited the first 3Natives location outside the state of Florida, and learned what inspired a former law enforcement officer to move to Owasso and open the business. Off 116th Street North and...
TULSA, Okla. — A new cooling station is opening Wednesday at Expo Square in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency said the south end of the Fair Meadows Simulcast Building at Expo Square will open as a cooling center beginning Wednesday morning. It’s located near East 21st Street and South Yale Avenue.
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma summers can get incredibly hot. Tuesday is forecasted to be the hottest day of the year so far, with temps possibly getting to 110 degrees. If cooling off in the pool is part of your plans today, experts are warning of a danger possibly lurking in your backyard. Pool operators say it's now so hot and has been for several consecutive days, that it's actually affecting the chemical balance in many swimming pools.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With temperatures rising and basically no rain forecasted in the near future, 26 counties in Oklahoma have issued a burn ban. In eastern Oklahoma; Creek, Sequoyah, Delaware, Okmulgee, Adair, Le Flore, Haskell, Pittsburg and McIntosh counties have all declared burn bans for different lengths of time.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is looking to implement new rules for panhandlers, including what time of day it can be done, how old you have to be, and what you have to wear. We met Joseph Blevins at the corner of Utica and Admiral. "That...
The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning will be back in Muskogee in August. There will be activities for the whole family, including live music, games and of course hot air balloons. Mark Wilkerson, the Director of Parks and Recreation in Muskogee, joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to talk more...
TULSA, Okla. — Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the U.S., according to Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency's executive director. "We're here as a community to urge the rest of the Tulsa area to take this seriously and take the actions necessary to protect themselves and your loved ones from any sort of heat related illness," said executive director Joe Kralicek.
UPDATE: Wednesday morning Bartlesville Police Dept update information stating, “A suspect has been detained by Bartlesville Police Detectives and Osage County deputies at the Osage Casino in Skiatook Oklahoma. The suspect is a tribal citizen and the FBI has been contacted and they responded to the location last night and will take over the investigation. Thank you for all of...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa resident is worried that some recently installed traffic medians are going to result in a fatality after several accidents near his home. "Let me show you this," said James Johnson who lives near the corner of Mohawk and Troost. Johnson was giving us...
TULSA, Okla. — With the start of the school year around the corner, the Tulsa Dream Center has partnered with local volunteers and churches to help get kids get ready. From now until the end of July, people can take backpacks and school supplies to Metropolitan Baptist Church, near E Apache St and N Osage Dr, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
Leaders with a Broken Arrow church ministry say they are frustrated after vandals destroyed a bus they use to minister to others. Leaders say this is just the latest of several different attacks in the last eight months. The bus was parked in the back of Arrow Heights Baptist Church...
A Green Country coffee shop is getting a new brand identity with the help of a $50,000 grant. She Brews is a nonprofit that’s mission is to help women who are re-entering society following incarceration. The grant will provide digital and marketing services for She Brews without a cost...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many cities are asking residents to conserve water. Due to the extreme heat conditions, cities are trying to keep up with the demand. Restricting handheld watering to cooler parts of the day. There are other additional ways to conserve water. Tulsa County water related links...
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters put out a fire at a storage building in west Tulsa early Tuesday. Tulsa firefighters responded to the fire near West 61st Street and South 33rd West Avenue, but said it was in Sapulpa jurisdiction. Firefighters said the building and piles of debris were fully...
'Life, liberty & the pursuit of rock!' The MEGA three-day, three-stage live music festival ‘Rocklahoma’ returns to the ‘Catch The Fever Festival Fairgrounds’ in Pryor, OK. This Labor Day weekend (09-02-22 – 09-04-22) Friday, September 2nd through Sunday, September 4th, 2022 and we've got your shot at scoring tickets!
TULSA, Okla. — With our triple digit heat lasting multiple days, AC units are working overtime to keep homes cool. Some people on social media have even offered their own advice on how to keep units running but should you trust that advice?. Many of the social media posts...
Tulsa Police say someone used a water valve cover to shatter the front door of a Family Dollar store early Wednesday morning. According to police, it happened near North Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road. Police say it happened around 2 a.m. and officers do not believe anything was stolen...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It seems like forever since we had a little rain on the radar, so NewsChannel 8 Meteorologist Bud Ford posted this as proof. It isn't a lot, but we will take every drop. The lightning show in the early morning over Tulsa was fantastic. A...
Comments / 0