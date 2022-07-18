Sand Springs church offers cooling center

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma summers can get incredibly hot. Tuesday is forecasted to be the hottest day of the year so far, with temps possibly getting to 110 degrees. If cooling off in the pool is part of your plans today, experts are warning of a danger possibly lurking in your backyard. Pool operators say it's now so hot and has been for several consecutive days, that it's actually affecting the chemical balance in many swimming pools.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO