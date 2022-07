My child is always down for doughnuts. He doesn't ask if we're getting doughnuts, he just asks, "When are we getting doughnuts?" Over the last two weeks, I ordered a half dozen doughnuts from a half dozen places in Champaign-Urbana. Please don't be mad that I did not drive to Danville for Royal Donut; they do make a good doughnut, but it's currently closed with a projected opening in mid-August. Curtis Orchard opens for the season today, so you won't find the popular apple doughnuts in this list either.

