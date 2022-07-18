Kern Living: Power Swabs

Gone are the days when a trip to the dermatologist's office was the only way to achieve a smooth, radiant complexion. As clinical-grade ingredients have become more readily available OTC, it's given consumers the tools they need to enhance their skin right at home in their bathrooms. While this isn't exactly a new phenomenon (we first reported on it back in 2021), there's one brand that's been buzzing on social media of late for its formulas' abilities to mimic the effects of lasers, peels, and even injections.

