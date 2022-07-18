Kern Living: Power Swabs

Gone are the days when a trip to the dermatologist's office was the only way to achieve a smooth, radiant complexion. As clinical-grade ingredients have become more readily available OTC, it's given consumers the tools they need to enhance their skin right at home in their bathrooms. While this isn't exactly a new phenomenon (we first reported on it back in 2021), there's one brand that's been buzzing on social media of late for its formulas' abilities to mimic the effects of lasers, peels, and even injections.
In a world where new skin-care products seem to be launching each and every day, it’s nothing short of noteworthy to see products actually rack up a real fan-following. After all, in an oversaturated market, many products claim to be "groundbreaking" and "complexion-changing" when few actually are. So when a product actually lives up to its claims and leaves users amazed, well, it’s worth mentioning. That’s why today we’re to talk about Tula’s Secret Solution Pro-Glycolic® 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner ($42), which is one product that most definitely lives up to its own self-proclaimed hype.
Aging is the biggest culprit behind skin that sags, wrinkles, and even tears. “Over time, your body loses collagen and elastin which results in less support for the skin,” says Shannon McAllister, board-certified dermatologist with Associates in Dermatology. Factors such as genetics, medications like prolonged topical steroid use, and sun exposure can also contribute to thinning skin.
Comments / 0