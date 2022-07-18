ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Powerless Against Three People: Meet His Daughters

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFQIP_0gjw202I00

Dwayne Johnson has always been a subject of admiration as an actor, wrestler, and businessman, but amongst them all, being a father to his three daughters is of the greatest importance. The former wrestler, who made his debut movie appearance in the 2001 film The Mummy Returns, is proud father to Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana.

While making an appearance on a new OWN series in December 2020, he said, “I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have. I always wanted to be a great dad. I always wanted to give [my children] things that I felt I never got.”

His Experience As A Father

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bIwIh_0gjw202I00
Instagram

Being a parent can be quite burdensome, but Dwayne is ready to give all it takes to ensure his daughters are happy. This has been the case since 2001, when Simone was born to him and ex-wife, Dany Garcia, who he divorced in 2008. With second wife Lauren Hashian he has fathered Jasmine, born December 17, 2015; and Tiana, born on April 17, 2018.

As a father to three lovely daughters, the Rock feels fortunate to be amidst many strong women. Speaking with ExtraTV in July 2019, Dwayne said, “[Jasmine’s] so beautiful, and her and Tia — and of course my oldest, Simone — it’s just the best thing … I have a house full of just strong, bad-ass women … it’s terrifying, but it’s awesome. I grew up an only child [and] my dad was tough. He kicked my ass … there was a lot of testosterone growing up. So there is this balance, having all this estrogenic energy, then also me having the opportunity to infuse ‘father’ and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in their lives.”

Speaking to Fatherly in 2017 on how much he has grown as a parent, he said, “Through life and experience, I’m a different kind of dad. [My daughters] teach me so much, and continue to check me. They’re the equalizer.”

Simone Alexandra Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTCfv_0gjw202I00
Instagram

Simone, who is in her early twenties, has a lot going for her already: she is an IMG model and became the first-ever Golden Globe Ambassador for the 2018 events, as well as the youngest person to sign a deal with WWE. The WWE announced in February 2020 that she had begun training at their performance center, where she was set to make her debut, but was stopped by a knee injury in September 2020.

She shared the information in a tweet that said, “So tomorrow, I’m having knee surgery for the third time. As not fun as surgery is, I’m looking forward to my knees not popping out anymore.” When she is not wrestling, the young lady, who graduated from Norfolk State University, has fun spending time with her friends, traveling and chronicling her activities on social media.

Jasmine Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOJdA_0gjw202I00
Instagram

Jasmine has yet to go into either acting or wrestling, but made an appearance on the red carpet in 2017 during her father’s induction on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jasmine is also known to feature regularly on her father’s Instagram posts. Dwayne posted a video of the family while celebrating her birthday in 2020 with the caption, “This lil’ tornado has no idea how much her and her baby sister anchors our souls.”

Tiana Gia Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1diqLV_0gjw202I00
Instagram

Tiana Gia is the second child of the Hobbs & Shaw star and his wife, Lauren. When she was born, the Rock took to his social media to praise his beloved wife on the birth of their third child. He wrote, “Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature, and mama labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect, and admiration I have for Lauren and all mamas and women out there.”

Like all of her sisters, she is a regular face on her father’s social media pages. During her birthday celebration in 2021, the Rock posted a picture of himself and Tiana and wrote the words, “Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil’ Tia Giana. Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama), and my greatest joy is being your daddy. I always ‘got you.’”

Comments / 13

Anselmo Lawrence
3d ago

Sometimes the strongest of men is overcome by their daughters. The love of a man and his daughters runs deep

Reply
10
Rollo Tomassi
3d ago

Is there a camera or publicity photo this dude has ever turned away from? Dang dude overexposure is a real thing.

Reply
7
Related
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Dad Rocky Johnson Had 5 Secret Children That Just Discovered Each Other

Throughout his rise to superstardom, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has called his relationship with Wayde "Rocky" Bowles "incredibly complicated," even if his father was a regular childhood presence. Lisa Purves told Sports Illustrated that she was 18 when she first contacted her father for the first time, and he hung up. Rocky hung up on her several years after she tried again. She asked other wrestlers over the years to speak to him on her behalf, but nothing happened.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sylvester Stallone celebrates ‘amazing’ daughter Sistine’s 24th birthday

Sylvester Stallone called his 24-year-old daughter Sistine the “greatest gift” in a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. “A very very happy birthday to our amazing SISTINE!” the “Rocky” actor captioned a series of photos of his daughter on Monday. “Every day with you has been like Christmas. The greatest gift! @sistinestallone.” The “Midnight in the Switchgrass” actress, who is the second-born daughter of Sylvester and Jennifer Flavin, commented, “I love you dad!!!!❤️❤️❤️.” Sylvester’s carousel post featured several adorable pics of the father-daughter duo, including a snap of himself smoking a cigar, while she stood alongside holding a small dog. He also included a throwback photo...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Property Brothers’ Host Drew Scott And His Wife Gush Over Their First Child

Canadian reality television show Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan, a podcast producer, are both over the moon as they welcomed a baby boy — their first child — in May 2022. The couple, who have been married for four years, took to social media to post their newborn a few weeks after his birth. It should be remembered that Drew and Linda made the pregnancy public in December 2021 after two years of fertility therapy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Hashian
Person
Dany Garcia
Person
Lil Mama
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Tiana Gia Johnson
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Testosterone#Norfolk State University
HollywoodLife

Solange’s Son: Everything To Know About Her 17-Year-Old, Daniel

Solange Knowles has never let being the sister of superstar Beyonce cast a shadow over her, as she has gone on to have her own amazing singing career; she collected a Best R&B Performance Grammy for her song “Cranes in the Sky” in 2017. While making a name for herself in the industry, Solange also thrived as a single working mother, successfully raising her son Daniel Julez Smith Jr, who goes by the name Julez. Find out all about Solange’s only child, below!
NFL
HollywoodLife

Robert De Niro, 78, Bonds With Youngest Daughter Helen, 10, On Rare Outing In NYC

Robert De Niro, 78, was spotted on a rare outing with his youngest daughter, Helen De Niro, 10, on July 5. The two were photographed getting out of a car on the Upper East Side in New York City. Helen looked adorable in a pair of white shorts, paired with a short covered in cartoon dogs. Robert kept a low-profile by wearing a hat and khaki pants. He stayed close to his daughter as paparazzi snapped photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.5 The Fan

Chris Rock’s Brother Says Will Smith Slapped Chris Because Jada Pinkett Keeps Mentioning Tupac Shakur

Chris Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, thinks the infamous Oscar Slap was brought on by Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, always mentioning Tupac Shakur. Four months after Will Smith shockingly slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards back in March, the incident is still a topic of discussion. Recently, Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, appeared on the Top Billin’ with Bill Bellamy podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Thursday (July 14), and shared his thoughts on the slap heard around the world.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Ray J defends tattoo he got of sister Brandy, says she was “a little uneasy about it”

Ray J has defended a tattoo he recently got on his leg of his older sister, R&B legend Brandy. The new tattoo was inked on the singer, actor and reality star’s leg earlier this month by tattoo artist Alexey Mashkov, more commonly known as Mashkow. The tattoo is of Brandy’s face, but heavily incorporates Mashkov’s signature style – she has glowing pink eyes, and graffiti-like tattoos that say “Best friends 4 ever” and “From Ray with love”.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
8K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy