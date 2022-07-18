How Focusing on Rape-or-Incest Exceptions Distorts the Abortion Debate

In the weeks that have followed Roe v. Wade being overturned, people are already experiencing the negative effects — and not just people who need reproductive healthcare. Recently, for example, people with certain autoimmune conditions including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus have been coming forward to say that their access to crucial medication has been restricted as a direct result of the overturn of Roe. Would you assume rheumatoid arthritis is connected to reproductive rights? Probably not. But according to people who have rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, the issue lies in a prescription medication they take to manage their condition: methotrexate. The drug maybe, possibly, potentially, could be used to end ectopic pregnancies, and because of this, some people who need it and are "viably fertile" (meaning, theoretically capable of becoming pregnancy) are reporting that their doctors are refusing to continue prescribing it to them, for fear that doing so could leave them open to legal repercussions. Many patients have gone online to say they fail to understand how it's considered "pro-life" for their rheumatologists to deny them this health-saving drug.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO