ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Cornerstone AI Raises $5 Million Seed to Solve Healthcare's Data Problem

By Cornerstone AI
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cornerstone's Enterprise platform launches to unlock the power of clinical data in a fraction of the time of traditional methods. SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Cornerstone AI, a new company solving healthcare's data challenges to improve research and care, publicly launched its first-of-its-kind AI platform. Cornerstone is developing...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

New Study: 37% of Sales Professionals Face Greater Responsibilities but No Additional Resources or Pay

The Great Resignation exposes challenges associated with antiquated selling technologies and practices. AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sellers remain resilient despite challenges related to the pandemic and ensuing Great Resignation. However, roughly one third of sellers still struggle to close deals and meet quotas, according to a new study conducted by CRM analyst firm Beagle Research Group in partnership with Oracle. The study, "Does Your CRM Leave Money on the Table," includes insights from more than 500 sales professionals in the United States that show struggles to keep up with dynamic industry changes and the lack of technology-supported sales processes.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Morgan Health Invests $30M in Healthcare Plan Provider Centivo

JPMorgan Chase’s healthcare unit, Morgan Health, has made a $30 million investment in Centivo, a provider of health plans for self-insured employers focused on healthcare affordability for employees and their families, according to a Tuesday (July 19) press release. Centivo works to align incentives between accountable care providers and...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hillenbrand Announces Binding Offer to Acquire LINXIS Group, a Global Leader in Process Equipment and Automation Solutions for the Food Industry

Advances Hillenbrand's long-term profitable growth strategy; builds significant scale with leadership positions in attractive food end market. Highly complementary systems and equipment to Coperion; expands its customer offering in food and provides strong synergy opportunities. Expected to be accretive to Adjusted EPS within the first full year. BATESVILLE, Ind., July...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Procore Launches Workforce Management, a New End-to-End Solution for the Construction Industry

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the launch of a new solution, ProcoreWorkforce Management, which features two key products — Field Productivity as well as, Workforce Planning, formerly known as LaborChart. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005426/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Health Data#Missing Data#Data Quality#Data Scientists#Solve Healthcare#Data Problem#Initiate Studios#Healthy Ventures General#Cornerstone
The Associated Press

Align, Awarded Top Managed Security Provider by GRC Outlook, is Shaping the New Model of MSPs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and managed IT services, was recently named Top Managed Security Provider by GRC Outlook, an industry publication covering the latest trends of governance, risk management and compliance. To celebrate the momentous award, Align was featured in the cover story of the July issue of GRC Outlook. The featured article offers a valuable perspective from the Managed Services leadership team on the importance of partnering with the right managed service provider and delves into the differentiating factors of Align Managed Services. Featuring Vinod Paul, Chief Operation Officer; John Araneo Esq., General Council and Managing Director of Cybersecurity; and Chris Zadrima, Senior Director of Managed Services, the piece provides readers a peek behind the curtain of Align’s Managed Services and Cybersecurity business, including more detail on the unique approach to shaping Align’s managed IT offering. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005899/en/ Align featured in GRC Outlook as the Top Managed Security Provider in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
Autoblog

There won't be enough copper to meet climate goals, study indicates

Don’t let copper’s latest rout fool you: Supply shortages will be so severe and prices so high in coming years that they risk delaying the global shift away from fossil fuels. That’s the conclusion of a new S&P Global study that warns of “unprecedented and untenable” copper shortfalls...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Renaissance Alliance Promotes Insurance Industry Leader Bob Bondi as CEO

Bob Bondi Takes Helm to Build on Long-Term Goal of Supporting Independent Insurance Agencies. CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance Alliance, a membership network that serves independent property & casualty insurance agencies, has announced the promotion of Bob Bondi to CEO from his current role as President and COO, effective immediately. Bondi has also been appointed as a director of the company.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

SupplyPike’s supply chain software helps CPG brands get products to stores on time

The supply chain management market is expected to reach $19.3 billion by 2028 after being valued at about $10 billion in 2020. The global pandemic led to a series of events over the past two years, including a shift in consumer behavior, that made the supply chain very unpredictable, SupplyPike co-founder and CEO TJ Sangam told TechCrunch.
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Delta Air Lines Commences Cash Tender Offer for Up To $1.5 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price of Certain of its Outstanding Notes

ATLANTA, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) ("Delta") announced today that it has commenced an offer to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") up to a maximum combined aggregate purchase price of $1.5 billion, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the "Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding:
INDUSTRY
protocol.com

TAE hit a major nuclear fusion milestone

Man, it's a hot one. TAE Technologies announced on Monday it successfully kept plasma stable at 75 million degrees Celsius, bringing it one step closer to harnessing the power of nuclear fusion. The company reached the milestone using its five-year-old Norman reactor, which was designed to operate at 30 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Apple Outlines Health Technology Strategy in New Report

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Wednesday released a report outlining a two-pronged strategy in digital health markets, courting consumers with health and fitness features on one hand while engaging with traditional healthcare systems on the other. Spearheaded by Apple's chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, the report is the first time...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Flip Raises $60M at $500M Valuation to Expand Discovery eCommerce Platform

Discovery eCommerce startup Flip raised $60M in a Series B funding round that puts its valuation at $500 million as the company expands its social commerce platform and strengthens brand relationships. The funding round was led by WestCap with participation from previous investors Mubadala Capital and Streamlined Ventures, bringing the...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Leaked documents show SoftBank-backed startup Fabric pulled an employee stock-buyback program due to market conditions soon after executives tried to unload shares

Ten days later, the firm pulled the offer, citing "unpredictable market conditions."The firm has raised $293.5 million since 2020, most recently at a $1.5 billion valuation. On May 15, the $1.5 billion startup Fabric announced an internal program to help eligible employees sell some of their private shares in the company. This sort of program, known in the industry as a tender offer, is a common way for startups to allow their employees to cash out some of their vested equity an opportunity for a large payday that rarely happens unless a startup goes public or gets acquired.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Electromedical Technologies Announces Significant Debt Reduction through Restructuring and Conversion into Restricted Common Shares of the Company

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTC: EMED) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA-cleared WellnessPro®, designed to relieve chronic, intractable and acute pains by using frequencies and electro-modulation, today announces a significant restructuring of its balance sheet via an agreement with a major debtholder to convert 100% of promissory notes owed and currently subject to deferment into restricted, unregistered common shares of the Company.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Climbing the Ladder of Higher Returns: An Intro to Fixed-Rate Certificate of Deposit (CD) Laddering

In a rising interest rate environment – with rate increases predicted over successive Fed meetings – retirees with fixed-rate portfolios are in a quandary: Should they renew their upcoming Certificates of Deposits (CD) maturities at the prevailing rate; or should they hold off until the next rate hike announcement? Renew now and, if rates do rise, rue that renewal decision. Hold off too long, and if rates decline a notch, regret the decision to not renew when you had the chance!
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy