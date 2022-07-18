ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics among NBA's best starting fives for the 2022-23 season in new Bleacher Report ranking

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have had by most accounts one of the best offseasons in the league, adding to the starting five that carried them to within two wins of an NBA title in the 2022 playoffs. And there’s been a fair amount of justified think pieces and podcasts trying to sort out just where the Celtics’ roster sits next to the other top teams in the league.

But where do they project in terms of the players who will play the team’s most important (and most frequent) minutes? While Boston certainly has a claim to one of the deepest rosters in the league, where do their starters stack up against the league’s elite franchises?

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently took a stab at such an exercise, and put Boston second overall in the league, just ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers and just behind the Golden State Warriors.

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams III were of course the players in question, trailing the Dubs’ Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney.

The Celtics were deemed a bit better than the 76ers’ James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, and Joel Embiid.

“This group does most of its damage on defense, holding opponents to 94.8 points per 100 possessions last season, good enough to rank in the 96th percentile among all lineups,” writes Hughes.

“With DPOY Smart at the point of attack, switchable wings in Tatum and Brown, and mobile bigs in Horford and Williams, Boston has all its bases covered. It doesn’t matter that the Celtics’ starting five only scored at a rate that ranked in the 71st percentile during 2021-22; it had enough stopping power on the other end to produce blowouts on a nightly basis.”

“Projecting ahead, Brown and Tatum are still young enough to make incremental improvements on both ends that should offset slippage from Horford as he enters his age-36 season,” adds the B/R analyst.

Should Horford decline, the Celtics can turn to Grant Williams instead, according to Hughes.

“Lineups including Williams in Horford’s spot last season were shockingly even better, hammering opponents by 33.3 points per 100 possessions,” he suggests.

In Hughes’ eyes, Boston is the title favorite going into the 2022-23 season, particularly because of the “depth-boosting additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari”.

But even more than reveling in the coup of an offseason the Celtics have had, per the B/R analyst, “the Celtics first unit should remain the biggest source of optimism.”

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

NBC Sports

JaMychal Green taking Thunder buyout, signing with Warriors

The Thunder acquired JaMychal Green from the Nuggets in a salary dump just to get a draft pick. Green was never long for Oklahoma City. The 32-year-old just doesn’t make sense on a rebuilding team with plenty of young players to fill roster spots. Green will be a more-logical...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

NBA All-Star Guard Reportedly On The Trade Block

The Utah Jazz have already traded Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale this offseason. Could Mike Conley be next? It's certainly possible. According to Tony Jones of the Athletic, the Jazz have engaged teams in trade talks involving Conley. However, those talks haven't really gone anywhere. Conley, 34, is set to...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Phoenix Suns All-Time Starting Lineup, Bench, And Coach

The Phoenix Suns have been a part of the NBA as a franchise since the 1968-69 season. In those 55 seasons, the Suns have made 31 playoff appearances, won 3 Conference championships, and have never taken home an NBA championship. Despite the lack of overall success, the Suns have had many high-caliber players come through the desert. The Suns have produced 3 Rookie of the Year award winners and two different MVP award winners. From the days of Alvan Adams in 1976 to Kevin Johnson, Charles Barkley, and the 1993 team up until today with Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns have made their mark on NBA history.
PHOENIX, AZ
