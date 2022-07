CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wild and Wonderful West Virginia is a great place to see wildlife, but there are certain ways to handle wild animals that everyone from nature enthusiasts to city slickers should be aware of. In general, the best thing to do if you run into wild animals is to leave them alone, but there are some instances when interacting with them is necessary, for either your safety or theirs.

