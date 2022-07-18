Trendon Watford Named to All-Summer League Second Team

The Phoenix Suns have been a part of the NBA as a franchise since the 1968-69 season. In those 55 seasons, the Suns have made 31 playoff appearances, won 3 Conference championships, and have never taken home an NBA championship. Despite the lack of overall success, the Suns have had many high-caliber players come through the desert. The Suns have produced 3 Rookie of the Year award winners and two different MVP award winners. From the days of Alvan Adams in 1976 to Kevin Johnson, Charles Barkley, and the 1993 team up until today with Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns have made their mark on NBA history.

