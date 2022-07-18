ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets Tari Eason Named All-NBA Summer League First Team

By Coty Davis
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpSAW_0gjvwfUE00

Houston Rockets rookie Tari Eason took home his first NBA award following an impressive outing during the 2022 Summer League tournament.

HOUSTON — Tari Eason scored the first points of the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament with a dunk over the top of Emanuel Terry against the Orlando Magic. Despite the loss, Eason finished the game with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Eason's high production on both ends of the court left many believing that the LSU prospect would be the Rockets' best rookie during summer league play over lottery pick Jabari Smith Jr .

"He plays with so much energy," coach Rick Higgins said following the Rockets' 91-77 defeat to the Magic on July 7. "He put so much into it early, that when we got late into the game it was tougher for him to maintain that same level. He was putting everything he had into the game, and his coach didn’t take him out enough."

Monday afternoon, the NBA named Eason as one of five players on the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League First Team .

Eason joins the first-team honorees alongside Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Sandro Mamukelashvili (Milwaukee Bucks), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings) and Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets).

Eason averaged 17.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting from the field to go along with 1.8 steals and a block during the Rockets' five-game outing in Las Vegas.

He finished second behind Tacko Falls for the summer league rebounding title after averaging 10.8 boards per game. But Eason finished the Las Vegas summer league tournament tied with Pelicans' Tyrique Jones for the most total rebounds by notching 51 boards.

Eason's best game during the Rockets' 2-3 stint in Las Vegas took place during Houston's 97-84 victory over the San Antonio Spurs . Eason led the way with a game-high 22 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and a pair of blocks in the win.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SPORTbible

Latest Picture of Brittney Griner In Jail Leaves People Divided

The latest image of Brittney Griner behind bars following a hearing in a Russian court has left Americans divided over her treatment. The American basketballer recently pleaded guilty to drug smuggling when she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She told the court, via...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Person
Emanuel Terry
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Promised To LeBron James And Anthony Davis That He Would Make Sacrifices To Fit With The Team Before He Got Traded, Lakers Insider Jovan Buha Reveals

Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been very focused on making their current Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook make it work. The reason for that is the fact that the current rumors suggest their target, Kyrie Irving, might not leave the Brooklyn Nets after all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Warriors

Report: Veteran Free Agent Expected to Join Warriors

After reportedly agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, veteran forward JaMychal Green is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter, stating that Green is working towards a buyout with the Thunder, and is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors once that buyout is finalized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Rockets Tari Eason Named#The Orlando Magic#Lsu#Tacko Falls
DallasBasketball

Mavs Sign Russell Westbrook After Lakers Buyout? A Low-Risk Good Idea

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently saying all the right things when it comes to the idea of Russell Westbrook playing out the remainder of this expiring $47 million contract wearing purple and gold. Perhaps that's due the Lakers and Westbrook not having any other realistic options available with the Brooklyn Nets trying to squeeze LA for draft capital in a potential Kyrie Irving trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBC Sports

Wiggins wishes he didn't get vaccinated despite Warriors title

Andrew Wiggins was crowned an NBA champion with the Warriors and named an All-Star for the first time in his career this past season, but he still has regrets about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. "I still wish I didn't get [vaccinated], to be honest with you," he told Mark Carman...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Tennis Star Apologizes For LeBron James Post With Gorilla Emoji

These days, it's common for people to express themselves with emojis instead of words, but an Italian tennis champion found himself in trouble with the masses after including one in his Instagram Story. Matteo Berrettini is a superstar on the tennis court, holding seven titles and ranked as a Top 10 player. However, it wasn't his talents that drew attention recently, but a post about LeBron James that caused Berrettini to face backlash.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
Inside The Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston, TX
292
Followers
259
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Rockets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Rockets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy