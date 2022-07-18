ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MN

Hopkins Flyers favored in sub-state Legion Baseball

By John Sherman
Sun Sailor
Sun Sailor
 2 days ago
Noah Ottmar (right) of Hopkins Legion is in a helmet-banging mood after hitting a home run in tournament action at Delano July 4.

The question going into the Sub-State 4 American Legion Baseball Tournament was: How can anyone beat Hopkins?

With a 25-8 overall record, Hopkins is the South Hennepin League champion. The Flyers won the Snakepit Invitational in Burnsville and won their site during the recent Gopher Classic at Big Willow Park. Hopkins has not been out of the top three all season in Scheels’ Statewide Legion Baseball poll, and they began the sub-state ranked No. 1.

In its last South Hennepin game July 14, Hopkins poured it on St. Louis Park for a 13-0 victory at Park’s Keller Field. “We had 10 hits in the game, including a grand slam homer by Jack Mausser,” Flyers head coach Tyler Brodersen pointed out.”

Staff ace Gabe Olson opened the game on the mound and allowed two hits in four innings. Then Brandon Johnson took over to complete the shutout.

“Gabe has a good rhythm going,” Brodersen said. “Brandon is looking really good out of the bullpen. Coming back after an injury, he has been lights-out lately.”

In addition to Mausser’s home run, the Flyers had a two-run homer from Americo Sculati.

Earlier in the week, Hopkins defeated Chaska 7-6 in a South Hennepin League game.

“Chaska is a good team,” Brodersen said. “We didn’t play our best defensive game, but we hit the ball pretty well.”

Charlie Schaefer, Hopkins’ lead-off batter, went three-for-three and Aaron Aune went two-for-three with a double.

Brodersen talked about Schaefer’s value at the head of the lineup: “Charlie is one of the most under-rated players in the state. He goes up to the plate with the intent of hitting the ball hard. He will walk at times, but he likes to hit the first good pitch. His on-base percentage is .550.”

Brodersen credits assistant coach Max Weesner for his work with the Flyers’ hitters. “We have a deep talent pool,” the head coach said. “I think we have one of the top five lineups in the country.”

The pitching staff is loaded, as well, with Olson large and in charge as the No. 1. Jackson View, Ryder Lane, Olin Lysne, Will Tomanek, Aune, Johnson, Sculati and Schaefer can all pitch.

Hopkins’ best win of the season came in the Gopher Classic when the Flyers beat last year’s national Legion runner-up, Fargo Post 440, by a 3-1 margin.

“In the Fargo game, we faced a pitcher who throws 90 miles an hour and found a way to beat him,” Brodersen said.

Still, the Flyers can’t rest on their laurels in sub-state play.

“You have to perform to win,” Brodersen said. “We won the sub-state last season, but as strong as we were, we only beat Excelsior’s No. 2 team 2-0 in the opening round.’

Schedule

All games at Veterans

Field in Minnetonka

First round on Tuesday, July 19: 11:30 a.m. Chaska vs. Chester Bird, 2 p.m. Bloomington Blue vs. St. Louis Park, 4:30 p.m. Excelsior vs. Orono/Maple Plain, 7 p.m. Hopkins vs. Westphal Armstrong.

Wedensday, July 20: Game times, 11:30, 2, 4:30 and 7.

Thursday, Juy 21: Game times 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Friday, July 22: Game times 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 23: Game times Noon and 2:30 p.m.

Champion advances to the State Division I Tournament July 28-31 at Alimagnet Park in Burnsville.

Sun Sailor

Sun Sailor

St Louis Park, MN
ABOUT

Sun Sailor serves the Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Plymouth, St. Louis Park and Wayzata communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at sailor.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_sailor/

