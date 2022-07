For the 7th straight year, The Vidalia City School System has been awarded the Award of Distinction for Excellent Financial Reporting by the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts. This year, Vidalia City Schools was one of only 39 school districts in the state to receive the honor! The award was established to recognize excellence in financial reporting and controls. According to Norma Croft, Finance Director for the Vidalia City School System, the award encourages governmental organizations to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and recognizes individual organizations that successfully achieve this goal.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO