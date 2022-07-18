Colorado Rockies select Michael Prosecky in Sixth Round of 2022 MLB Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville left-handed pitcher Michael Prosecky has been selected by the Colorado Rockies with the No. 176 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

He is the third Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, following catcher Dalton Rushing who was taken in second round by the Dodgers and right-handed pitcher Jared Poland just four picks before him in the sixth. In Dan McDonnell's 16-year tenure as head coach, Prosecky is Louisville's 97th MLB Draft selection.

This past season, the Westchester, Ill. native established himself as one of the best closers in the ACC. In 26 relief appearances and 37.1 innings pitched, he posted an ERA of 3.38 with 44 strikeouts to 22 walks. He allowed an earned run in just nine of his 26 outings, and his 11 saves was not only second-best in the conference, but was good for seventh-most in a single season in Louisville history.

Prosecky had to overcome a lot to get where he was. In 2020 as a sophomore, he suffered a shoulder strain that sidelined him for much of the season, and dealt with command issues when he did see playing time. Playing in just four games that year, he surrendered eight earned runs in just 8.2 innings pitched for an ERA of 8.31, and had a 10-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Should he sign with the Rockies, the 176th overall pick has a slot value of $296,100. He would finish his Louisville career with a 4.36 ERA, .255 opponent's batting average and 71 strikeouts to 36 walks in 64.0 innings pitched, 35 appearances and four starts.

(Photo of Michael Prosecky via University of Louisville Athletics)

