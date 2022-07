The Pittsburgh Penguins reshaped the defensive makeup of their team with the additions of talented youngster Ty Smith and the rock solid Jeff Petry. Management's priority this off-season was clear: retain their top players, add some size on the back end, and run it back. While this plan continues to shake out, the forward depth shifts to the top of the list as the new highest priority. The Penguins are still searching for impact players to fill out their lineup. Is there a chance that newly acquired forward Ryan Poehling can step up?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO