NC Lottery

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

02-29-38-39-43

(two, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Lucky For Life

04-09-16-36-43, Lucky Ball: 9

(four, nine, sixteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 530,000,000

Pick 3 Day

2-4-3, Lucky Sum: 9

(two, four, three; Lucky Sum: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

5-6-4, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, six, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Pick 4 Day

7-4-3-0, Lucky Sum: 14

(seven, four, three, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Pick 4 Evening

4-1-3-4, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, one, three, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Powerball

14-34-36-50-58, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(fourteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty, fifty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $101,000,000

