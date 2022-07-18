NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
02-29-38-39-43
(two, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Lucky For Life
04-09-16-36-43, Lucky Ball: 9
(four, nine, sixteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 530,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-4-3, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, four, three; Lucky Sum: nine)
Pick 3 Evening
5-6-4, Lucky Sum: 15
(five, six, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
Pick 4 Day
7-4-3-0, Lucky Sum: 14
(seven, four, three, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
Pick 4 Evening
4-1-3-4, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, one, three, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)
Powerball
14-34-36-50-58, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty, fifty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $101,000,000
