With the Atlanta Falcons training camp just around the corner, the eyes are squarely on the future of the franchise. How will the team portray in 2022? Will they be competitive or a top pick watch? How will the installation of the “full Dean Pees” playbook play out? And will Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder be the Falcons’ quarterback of the future?

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO