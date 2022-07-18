ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson meeting with DPWT amid LIV rumors

By Golf Channel Digital
Golf Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenrik Stenson will reportedly meet with DP World Tour executives on Tuesday amid rumors that the European Ryder Cup captain would soon be announced as the latest addition to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit. The Telegraph’s James Corrigan broke news of the meeting, which, per Corrigan, will include DPWT...

www.golfchannel.com

