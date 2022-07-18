ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks' Luke Kunin: Signs extension Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kunin signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Sharks on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Klingberg, Varady & More

After a busy couple of weeks, things seem to have settled down for the Detroit Red Wings. They’ve made their picks in the 2022 draft, they’ve signed a boatload of free agents, and now fans and general manager Steve Yzerman can kick back and enjoy the summer heat before the World Junior Championship starts up next month.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Grind Line: Assessing Red Wings’ 2022 Free Agency Moves

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Devin Little, Kyle Knopp, Delaney Rimer and Rob Klein are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Makar Should Set Sights on Hart Trophy

When the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup back in 2001, there was plenty of excitement around a 21-year wait ending as Ray Bourque finally got to lift the elusive trophy. It was the crowning achievement of a career filled with so many other memorable experiences. Colorado had to endure...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Sharks, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a number of players didn’t file for salary arbitration on Sunday. That means their respective teams have some decisions to make. Among the most interesting is Matthew Tkachuk out of Calgary. Meanwhile, one insider believes that another trade coming out of Toronto is inevitable.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings hire Jay Varady as assistant coach

A rising coaching prospect has found his way back to the NHL, as Jay Varady has been hired by the Detroit Red Wings as an assistant for the upcoming season. Varady has spent the last few seasons as head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners, with a short stop as an assistant for the Arizona Coyotes during the shortened 2020-21 season.
DETROIT, MI
Luke Kunin
#The San Jose Mercury News
Yardbarker

Poile, Preds saved the Flyers a decade ago

On this day a decade ago, the Philadelphia Flyers took their shot at Shea Weber, offering a 14yr/$110mil contract. He nearly became a Flyer, but the Nashville Predators matched the offer five days later. Only two seasons earlier, Philadelphia lost their Stanley Cup finals bid in six games to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Blues Should Pursue Blockbuster Trade for Matthew Tkachuk

The St. Louis Blues have a great opportunity to acquire superstar forward and St. Louis native Matthew Tkachuk this offseason. He is one of the best power forwards in the league and has a special bond with the franchise, the city, and some of the players on the roster. The Calgary Flames filed for arbitration with Tkachuk earlier in the week, which is not a good sign for their fans. The situation in Calgary is dicey, as they went from a playoff team with 100-plus points to a retooling roster that lost their best player and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
