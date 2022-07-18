ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' Craig James: Let go

James was cut by the Eagles on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports....

The Spun

Eagles Have Reportedly Cut Veteran Defensive Player

After three seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing a veteran defensive back who struggled to stay on the field for them. On Monday, the Eagles released cornerback Craig James from his reserve/future contract with them. James played 14 games in Philadelphia in 2019, but just four games the following year and none in 2021.
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran

The New York Jets are reportedly bringing in some secondary help. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Jets are set to sign former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Craig James. He's going to compete for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason. James was released by the Eagles...
NBC Sports

5 Eagles heading into 2022 poised for Pro Bowl jump

In a long hallway in the NovaCare Complex, the Eagles honor every member of their team who has ever made a Pro Bowl. Last year, there were a few new additions to the list as Darius Slay, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Jake Elliott were all first-time Eagles Pro Bowlers. Slay had been a Pro Bowler before with the Lions but the other three were first-timers.
