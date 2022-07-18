Eagles' Craig James: Let go

In 2018, Trey Burton appeared to put himself on the cusp of Fantasy relevance at tight end when he finished with 569 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with Chicago. That optimism was short-lived, as he never came close to those numbers again and has been out of the league since 2020. With the latest retirement of Rob Gronkowski, owners are once again in a crunch to find viable tight end options in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. While trying to parse out the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, and busts at tight end, owners must be careful not to get ahead of themselves when targeting players during their 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO