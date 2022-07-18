ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor's Dave Aranda Praises Texas Tech Hiring of Former Assistant Joey McGuire

By Cole Thompson
 2 days ago

After five years in Waco, former Baylor assistant Joey McGuire is set to take over and fix Texas Tech football.

ARLINGTON -- Joey McGuire wasn't sure it was time for him to leave Waco. After all, Baylor was in the midst of a resounding turnaround in the second year of the Dave Aranda era after going 2-7 in 2020.

Head coaching opportunities aren't found around every corner. And with Texas Tech wanting to move forward following the firing of Matt Wells, McGuire knew that he'd regret the chance to lead his own program just to stay for a few more months.

"Whenever I told Coach (Aranda) that I had an opportunity to interview at Texas Tech, he had nothing but good things to encourage me with and from the get-go had my back,” McGuire said Thursday at Big 12 Media Days . “He said, you have to take this opportunity. It was tough that week leaving because I was so close with those players. I loved those guys. But this opportunity at Texas Tech, there was no way I could pass it up.”

McGuire became the FBS's first coach hired during the 2022 cycle after taking the meeting with Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt in early November. Aranda, who would go on to lead Baylor to a Big 12 title and its first 12-win season, said McGuire would fit in just fine as the next Red Raiders' coach.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Joey,” Aranda said Wednesday. “I think, as an assistant coach, he was very hardworking, he was a great teammate to all the rest of the coaches, he was a hard worker and is very well respected, especially in the state of Texas. He was someone that I would lean on for advice and for guidance at times.”

Hired by Baylor under Matt Rhule , McGuire has been known for his success at the high school level. Named head coach at Cedar Hill in Dallas, McGuire spent 14 seasons at the helm, leading the Longhorns to three state championships (2006, 2013, 2014) and countless playoff appearances.

Rhule poached him from Cedar Hill in 2017 to become one of the program's top recruiters, along with the team's tight-end coach. In 2019, he was promoted to associate head coach and defensive ends coach. The following season, he remained as the associate head coach but moved to outside linebackers coach until his departure.

McGuire, who never served as a coordinator at the collegiate level, still is reminded of his roots. That's factored into his success on the recruiting trail with the Red Raiders for his first full-time class come 2023.

“The one thing I always say, and I believe this, it’s not just a little slogan, but I’m a high school coach that gets to coach college football,” McGuire said. “My DNA is a high school coach.”

The Red Raiders will face off against the Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium on Oct. 29. Aranda said he is a big fan of McGuire and his coaching, though hopes to walk out of Lubbock with a win in Baylor's pocket.

“With the exception of one game, man, I want [him] to get them all,” Aranda laughed.

Waco, TX
