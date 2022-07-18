ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Find the fun in foraging with insights from these 5 down-to-earth experts

By Grae Gleason
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztr1K_0gjvtHbX00

For many people, the modern era has facilitated a disconnect with the environment. Once passed down through families and communities, knowledge about local plants and fungi often takes a backseat to the convenience of buying food at the grocery store. The resurgence of foraging seeks to change that. Find your way back to nature with these helpful tips, tricks, and insights from foraging experts.

What is foraging?

While foraging holds many meanings to various people, several experts say the term refers to searching for and collecting wild food. As foraging teacher and enthusiast Alexis Nikole Nelson (@alexisnikole on TikTok and @blackforager on Instagram and Twitter ) explained in her TED Talk , “Foraging is the art/science of identifying, collecting, and eating wild food. So if anyone’s ever convinced you to try dandelions or wood sorrel, congratulations, you’re a forager too.”

The pursuit of wild food can also symbolize connection. For environmental educator Isaias Hernandez, reclaiming foraging practices allows people of color to “participate in the food system in a more direct and natural way.” Foragers like Nelson echo this sentiment and emphasize how powerful understanding natural environments can be. “For me, foraging as a Black woman is a rebellion through restoration of knowledge,” Nelson told the Los Angeles Times .

Why foraging?

Knowledge and connection drive much of the foraging community’s passion. “People were foragers for the vast majority of human history,” Four Season Foraging founder Maria Wesserle told Teen Vogue . “It’s in our blood, and I think reconnecting with that brings a deep sense of satisfaction. There are also many practical reasons to forage: it’s tasty, nutritious, and more-or-less free. It can offer sustenance for people with low incomes, and provide nourishment to people living through collective crises, such as armed conflict or natural disasters.”

Dave Hamilton, foraging expert and author of “Where the Wild Things Grow,” also highlights foraging’s practical nature. “Foraging is beneficial on many levels,” Hamilton wrote for Discover Wildlife . “Not just a way of finding fresh, delicious food, it also provides a connection with nature and the outdoors – an opportunity to immerse yourself in a landscape, engaging all five senses.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSpca_0gjvtHbX00

Connection, practicality, and satisfaction are just a few of the words experts use to describe foraging. For mycology and foraging educator Gabrielle Cerberville, foraging also helps “make the natural world feel real and valuable to people.”

“When you’re foraging for food or even just for fun, you’re recognizing that there is an entire ecosystem growing around you, and you start to take part in a carbon exchange with the natural world,” Cerberville told Teen Vogue. “I think it’s important to treat nature like a neighbor. Foraging is an important first step.”

Beginner foraging tips and measured caution

Foraging can be a path to connecting with nature, but how do you start foraging? Several of the previously mentioned experts suggest trying local, seasonal, and/or invasive offerings. In Ohio, Nelson enjoys foraging for wood nettles, jewelweed, American persimmons, and pawpaws. Additionally, Hamilton suggests “blackberries in autumn” and “wild garlic in the spring.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lprMy_0gjvtHbX00

Speaking of garlic, Wesserle recommends seeking out garlic mustard. “There’s a way to forage that’s really good for the environment,” Wesserle told Civic Eats . “For example: There’s so much garlic mustard that it grows everywhere, all over North America. It’s invasive and actually harms the native ecosystem and needs to be pulled up anyway … Why not just eat those plants?”

Foragers like Hernandez enjoy garlic mustard for the very reasons Wesserle mentions. A clip on Hernandez’s YouTube channel even documents a day spent collecting garlic mustard in New Jersey. “It’s in the same family as broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage,” Hernandez explains in the clip. “In fact, you can make it into garlic mustard pesto.”

Of course, many new foragers will likely worry about harmful plants. While misidentified forage can be dangerous, as Nelson’s “happy snacking, don’t die” catchphrase suggests, there’s no reason to shy away from foraging as long as you educate yourself and exercise caution. Hamilton also stresses that you should “never forage in protected areas.” With these tips in mind, you can join these experts and find the fun in foraging.

Comments / 1

Related
Field & Stream

The Primitive Arts: How an Expert Crafts Stone-Age Hunting Tools by Hand

WHEN RYAN GILL was 13, his father gave him a stave—or long stick—from a black locust tree, along with a single wood rasp. By the time his dad got home from work that evening, Gill was standing over a mound of wood shavings and holding a primitive-looking bow in his hand. After stealing a string from a Bear recurve, they strung Gill’s first bow and shot it into the night—launching a lifelong obsession, Gill says, to re-create and hunt with the tools of our Stone Age ancestors.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
TODAY.com

Lady Gaga gets emotional in video on first night of world tour: 'I was really battling from my life'

For the first time since 2018, Lady Gaga is ready to hit the road on tour. As the doors opened at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany for the first night of her 2022 tour, the Chromatica Ball, Lady Gaga posted a video from backstage on her Instagram candidly discussing her feelings and nervousness of returning to the stage and the meaning behind the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our skin might know a little too much about time, in fact. Why is it so desperate to start visibly aging even when we take so many steps to stay youthful?
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Earth#Foragers#Tiktok#The Los Angeles Times
Atlas Obscura

The Mysterious Mushroom That Only Grows in Burn Scars

Each year, millions of intrepid hunters stalk the forests of North America. They wield curved blades for dismembering and mesh bags for carrying their defenseless prey. Some have been hunting since childhood; others have just gotten hooked. The hunters’ targets don’t run, bleed, or even hide. Their prey is mushrooms....
EUGENE, OR
thespruce.com

How to Get Rid of Sugar Ants in Your Home

Sugar ants are a common, home-invading, headache-causing pest. Known to pest professionals as the odorous house ant (Tapinoma sessile), they do not sting or bite but can invade homes in large numbers in search of food, especially after rainy weather. Small in size, sugar ants are budding ants that don't...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
SPY

Don’t Let Pests Ant-Agonize You — Here’s How To Get Rid of Ants

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents How to Prevent Ants How to Identify Ants What Are Flying Ants? Chemical Methods to Get Rid of Ants  Natural Methods to Get Rid of Ants No matter where you live, ants will eventually be an uninvited houseguest. And while a few ants here and there might be annoying but not worrisome, an entire colony of ants can transfer bacteria, eat and contaminate your food and even bite or sting. At some point, we will all...
ANIMALS
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Is Ready For Summer In White Sundress While Out In NYC

Suri Cruise is beating the New York City summer heat in an adorable white sundress. The 16-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, looked beautiful as she strolled the streets of the Big Apple on the morning of July 20 rocking the breezy dress and bright blue Converse sneakers. The dress was accessorized with four buttons on the bust that were sewn into the ribbed fabric. The dress then flared out below the chest and reached her mid-thighs. The sundress featured pockets and tank top-style straps. Suri’s straight brown hair elegantly flowed down the sides of her face and back. She finished the look with a silver necklace with a white lightning bolt charm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Family Handyman

16 Common Gardening Terms You Should Know

Learn how to decode the language on plant labels and see how these common gardening terms can help you be a more successful gardener. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

How to Take Care of Succulents, Inside or Outdoors

Succulents are unique, eye-catching plants that come in a huge variety of sizes, shapes, blooms and bold foliage colors. In practice, they’re just as versatile: succulents can thrive in an outdoor perennial garden, window box or indoor pots. Succulents are considered low-maintenance: they’re fairly drought-tolerant, and with the right...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Why Is Poison Hemlock So Dangerous?

Poison hemlock is a plant of legend and infamy. While it’s a favorite weapon for murder mystery writers, its most recognized use was in the forced suicide of a well-known Greek philosopher in 399 B.C. “Poison hemlock is the famed plant that killed Socrates,” says Em Shipman, executive director...
GARDENING
People

Bruce Springsteen Becomes a Grandfather for the First Time!

Over the weekend Bruce Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa Springsteen, shared the news on Instagram that she and Bruce were grandparents for the first time. "_walking the baby_. Lily Harper Springsteen," Patti captioned the photo of their son Sam and his partner standing in front of a stroller, as well as a close-up of their new grandchild.
CELEBRITIES
yankodesign.com

Polestar’s “Spaceship hut” lets you have immersive experience in the forest

Having a treehouse in the middle of a forest full of trees may be an ideal scenario for those who love peace and quiet and are semi-adventurous. I mean if you’re fully adventurous, then you’ll go camping or hiking around the forest. But if you’re like me who loves nature but doesn’t totally want to be in the middle of it, then having an enclosed space in the middle of it is the next best thing. Having a futuristic-looking but sustainable kind of structure there is also something that may appeal to that kind of nature lover.
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy