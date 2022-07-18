New study examines COVID-19 vaccine’s impact on menstrual cycles

MOREHEAD, Ky. — AppHarvest is finishing construction on three new facilities that will ship out millions of pounds of produce from indoor farms to local stores in the Commonwealth. The company said their Berea, Richmond and Somerset indoor farms will be completed by the end of 2022. What You...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – As COVID-19 numbers are on the rise across the country, Lawrence County, Ohio is seeing some of the highest numbers in the Buckeye State. For a few weeks, Lawrence County actually had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and as of last Thursday the county is now sitting […]
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizations from all around Kentucky helped volunteer for and provide supplies for a toy distribution in Martin County on Monday. Martin County High School held their first toy drive for members of the community in the parking lot of their school. Cars could drive to the tents with their trunks opened while volunteers placed everything from food to toys in the trunks of their cars with no cost to them.
HUNTINGTON — Another round of West Virginia’s Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for student and non-student populations will be distributed next month, state officials announced this week. In 2020, the American Rescue Plan helped provide free meals to students in the public school system in 43...
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Hazard collaborated with the Perry County Pop-Up Farmer’s Market to provide healthier options for the ARH staff and community members. The event was originally scheduled, in partnership the Kentucky Blood Center Blood Mobile, but due to mechanical issues, the blood...
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency responders were at the scene of a crash near Dipsy Doodle Curve close to the Hazard Water Plant late Monday evening. Officials with Hazard Police tell WYMT that a tree fell across the road. The driver of an SUV tried to swerve to miss the tree, but went over the embankment and ended up in the North Fork of the Kentucky River.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A child from Wayne who has already had four open-heart surgeries before his first birthday finally got to come home. Jennifer Merritt, the mother, says Steele Merritt was born on Sept. 28, 2021, with Transposition of the Great Arteries. The CDC says Transposition of the Great Arteries is a critical […]
Due to main line break, although no contamination has been confirmed, Paintsville Utilities has voluntarily issued a boil water advisory for the following areas:. KY RT 40 East from the bottom of 2 Mile Hill, Williamsport side, to the top of Spicy Mountain including all hollows and side roads in between. RT 1596 and RT 2040 are included in this advisory.
Officials with the Kentucky State Police have released the names of the father and son who were found dead in Carter County on July 12th. Troopers reported finding the bodies of 71-year-old Ora Hamm and 45-year-old Earl Hamm inside of a trailer, just outside of Olive Hill. One of the...
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man is dead after being hit by a truck that crossed the center line on Elkhorn Creek in Elkhorn City on Saturday. The Kentucky State Police says the KSP Pikeville Post got a call about the fatal two-vehicle crash on Saturday just before 9:30 p.m. They say a truck […]
County extension offices around the state have fielded many phone calls this spring and summer from homeowners and gardeners concerned about poison hemlock. The concern seems to be justified, but only if the poison hemlock is ingested by humans or livestock. Poison hemlock is one of the most toxic plants...
Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Pike County at approximately 9:29 p.m. on July 16, 2022. The collision occurred on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community of Pike County. Upon arrival and through investigation, troopers discovered 44 year old Dusty...
Two Floyd Co men have been arrested in Pike Co after they allegedly ambushed another man and held him prisoner. According to the Pikeville Police Dept. Officers arrested 24 year-old Stephen Hamilton of Teaberry and 33 year-old Levi Tackettof McDowell. Both men are accused of waiting at an apartment complex, for a man to visit a woman who lives there, but when the man arrived, Hamilton and Tackett allegedly took the man’s gun and then held him at gunpoint. When Officers arrived at the scene, they say both men tried to run, but where quickly apprehended. Pikeville Officers found the victim bleeding and with injuries to his head and face. Hamilton and Tackett were charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault and other charges.
KERMIT, WVa. (WYMT) - One West Virginia sheriff’s office is asking for help to figure out who was behind a recent hit and run. The incident took place just after 10 p.m. on July 4th at the Kermit Car Wash. Police are still looking for the vehicle and the...
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Pulaski County recently. According to a post on the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign on July 14, leading to a traffic stop.
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Charleston, West Virginia man has died following a motorcycle crash Saturday. On Saturday, July 16, at approximately 7:45 pm, West Virginia State Police troopers from the Madison Detachment were dispatched by Boone 911 to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on U.S. Route 119 in the Julian area of Boone County.
The man whose body was found in his car in downtown Ironton last week died of natural causes related to heart issues, according to a preliminary autopsy report. The man, identified by the Ironton Police Department as Brian Crawford, 51, of Ironton, was found in his parked car around 8 p.m. on July 13 on a lot at S. Second Street and Jefferson Street, near the Oakley C. Collins Memorial Bridge.
OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police are investigating what they now believe to be a murder. KSP says two decomposed bodies were found in a trailer on Tuesday, July 12. Those bodies were sent to Frankfort for autopsies, and they’ve now identified the bodies as two men: 71-year-old Ora Hamm and 45-year-old Earl Hamm. They were father and son.
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eastern Kentucky singer Noah Thompson's performance at the Kentucky Apple Festival has been canceled. Thompson made headlines earlier this year after being named the winner of the 20th season of American Idol. Born and raised in Louisa, Kentucky, he became the first Kentuckian to ever win the show.
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Huntington recently announced speed limit changes to some roadways within the city. It was revealed in a recent statement that 3rd and 5th Avenues between 6th and 20th Street, an area in which the speed limit was 35mph, recently dropped to a residential speed limit of 25mph.
