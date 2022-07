At last, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made it down the aisle and are officially a married couple, the multihyphenate confirmed through her newsletter, "On the JLo," on July 17. After their first go-round calling off their engagement in 2003 and a romantic reunion 17 years later, the pair finally tied the knot in a small ceremony after obtaining a marriage license in Clark County, NV, on July 16. According to the marriage license obtained by POPSUGAR, Lopez will be changing her name to Jennifer Affleck (which is also how she signed her newsletter).

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO