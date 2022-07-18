MLB Home Run Derby: Juan Soto the pick over Pete Alonso

No fist pump from the president, but this Prince of Prognostication had a pretty, pretty good first half.

Bet on the Pro Bowl? The Slam Dunk Contest? The economy recovering? Of course not. The Home Run Derby is Monday, and I wouldn’t bet it with your money.

Defending two-time champ Pete Alonso is the favorite, but if you dare to wager on this “idiots delight,” Juan “where am I going” Soto is the Stitch pick. Good luck!

‘The Yankees missed an extra point but still ripped the Dead Sox, 13-2. The Bombers put an “8” on the scoreboard in the fourth frame, highlighted by Tim Locastro’s homer. Chris Sale was virtually done after recording two outs, allowing three runs, then really done after breaking his pinky on a comebacker. The oft-injured Sale will be out 4-6 weeks, same as the Over/Under on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage. Halftime and we are up +1,933 bennifers.