ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Home Run Derby: Juan Soto the pick over Pete Alonso

By Stitches
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tV1NM_0gjvo8Lw00

No fist pump from the president, but this Prince of Prognostication had a pretty, pretty good first half.

Bet on the Pro Bowl? The Slam Dunk Contest? The economy recovering? Of course not. The Home Run Derby is Monday, and I wouldn’t bet it with your money.

Defending two-time champ Pete Alonso is the favorite, but if you dare to wager on this “idiots delight,” Juan “where am I going” Soto is the Stitch pick. Good luck!

New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.

21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.

21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.

New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.

21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.

21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.

21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.

New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.

‘The Yankees missed an extra point but still ripped the Dead Sox, 13-2. The Bombers put an “8” on the scoreboard in the fourth frame, highlighted by Tim Locastro’s homer. Chris Sale was virtually done after recording two outs, allowing three runs, then really done after breaking his pinky on a comebacker. The oft-injured Sale will be out 4-6 weeks, same as the Over/Under on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage. Halftime and we are up +1,933 bennifers.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

New York Mets' Pete Alonso Falls Short of History in Home Run Derby

Pete Alonso was competing for his third straight Home Run Derby title on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, but he ultimately came up short of history. Alonso was looking to become the first player to ever win three consecutive Derby crowns, and just the second to win three titles overall, which would've seen him join the company of Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Ronald Acuna Jr. nearly hit by fire at Home Run Derby

Folks, we very nearly lost Ronald Acuna Jr. on Monday. There were some pyrotechnics involved in the introductions for the Home Run Derby. After being introduced, each participant went to stand on a platform. Behind them were devices that sprayed fire and smoke to aid the excitement of the show. But Acuna was completely unprepared.
ATLANTA, GA
Sports Illustrated

Soto Flies Commercial to HR Derby After Nationals Refuse to Charter Flight

Hours before Juan Soto won the 2022 Home Run Derby in Los Angeles on Monday night, he traveled from Atlanta to California on a commercial flight. The Nationals outfielder’s agent Scott Boras told Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein that the team didn’t charter a flight for Soto to the All-Star week after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Tim Locastro
Person
Chris Sale
The Ringer

The Winners and Losers of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

For the first time since 1980, MLB’s greatest stars met in Los Angeles for the Midsummer Classic. On a Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, the palms swayed, the city skyline glimmered, and the micheladas flowed. The American League won 3-2 behind dominant pitching and a pair of fourth-inning home runs. The game itself didn’t feature a ton of action, but the festive energy and the sheer baseball talent and personality on display made it worth tuning in. Let’s run through some of the winners and losers from the night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Giancarlo Stanton Hopeful For Yankees-Dodgers World Series

The American League came from behind to defeat the National League in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, led by back-to-back home runs from Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton. Stanton’s game-tying blast in the fourth inning reached the cutout portion of the pavilion in left-center field and earned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy