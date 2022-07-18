Former exec became homeless after divorce, says it could happen to you

Former publicist Glen-Marie Frost shares her homelessness story. The Equanimity Project

A former public relations executive has revealed her downward spiral into homelessness.

Glen-Marie Frost, 73, told a NSW parliamentary inquiry homelessness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone.

She said telling her story publicly had prompted scores of other women to reach out to her, saying their own lives had also been turned unexpectedly upside-down.

“Most of these women came from suburban, normal lifestyles,” she said.

“Without exaggeration, most of those were living in cars; they’re not people to go to hostels, it’s just not who they are.”

Frost had been a prominent public relations executive who lived in a multimillion dollar Bellevue Hill home with her former husband.

Her career highlights included managing corporate and community relations for the Sydney Olympics.

But by the time she was 64, Frost was divorced and had little money saved.

Health problems forced her to shut her business and she had soon run out of money for rent.

She turned to sleeping on friends’ couches but after a while resorted to sleeping in her car instead.

“I was too tired to ring up the next person,” she said.

“The thing about staying with friends is you don’t know when you’ve overstayed your welcome.”

Today, Frost lives in public housing in Woolloomooloo and is on a pension.

The inquiry heard many people who become homeless find it too difficult to navigate the system and get help.

“It’s very difficult to apply for housing because the forms you need to fill in – it’s like you need a degree,” said Bee Teh, another woman who had become homeless late in life.

Homelessness NSW chief executive Trina Jones said the state was experiencing a homelessness crisis.

“Every day across NSW, older people are struggling in housing stress, fleeing violence, living in crisis or temporary accommodation, or bedding down in tents, parks and cars,” she said.

Ms Jones urged the state government to increase the supply of affordable housing and to commit more funding to guide older people who risk homelessness.