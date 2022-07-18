ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Former exec became homeless after divorce, says it could happen to you

By Anton Nilsson, News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tU7Sa_0gjvo23a00
Former publicist Glen-Marie Frost shares her homelessness story. The Equanimity Project

A former public relations executive has revealed her downward spiral into homelessness.

Glen-Marie Frost, 73, told a NSW parliamentary inquiry homelessness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone.

She said telling her story publicly had prompted scores of other women to reach out to her, saying their own lives had also been turned unexpectedly upside-down.

“Most of these women came from suburban, normal lifestyles,” she said.

“Without exaggeration, most of those were living in cars; they’re not people to go to hostels, it’s just not who they are.”

Frost had been a prominent public relations executive who lived in a multimillion dollar Bellevue Hill home with her former husband.

Her career highlights included managing corporate and community relations for the Sydney Olympics.

But by the time she was 64, Frost was divorced and had little money saved.

Health problems forced her to shut her business and she had soon run out of money for rent.

She turned to sleeping on friends’ couches but after a while resorted to sleeping in her car instead.

“I was too tired to ring up the next person,” she said.

“The thing about staying with friends is you don’t know when you’ve overstayed your welcome.”

Today, Frost lives in public housing in Woolloomooloo and is on a pension.

The inquiry heard many people who become homeless find it too difficult to navigate the system and get help.

“It’s very difficult to apply for housing because the forms you need to fill in – it’s like you need a degree,” said Bee Teh, another woman who had become homeless late in life.

Homelessness NSW chief executive Trina Jones said the state was experiencing a homelessness crisis.

“Every day across NSW, older people are struggling in housing stress, fleeing violence, living in crisis or temporary accommodation, or bedding down in tents, parks and cars,” she said.

Ms Jones urged the state government to increase the supply of affordable housing and to commit more funding to guide older people who risk homelessness.

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Maya Devi

Couple might divorce after 12 years because of an unexpected pregnancy

Becoming parents is a great responsibility, and different people will have different opinions regarding having children. No matter what, it's imperative that a wife and husband are on the same page when it comes to having children. Things can go south if one wants a child and the other doesn’t.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Nsw#Bellevue Hill
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Should We Raise My Mother-in-Law’s Rent for Inflation?

My husband and I have been married for 10 years. We have four children (ages range from 8 to 5 months). We recently relocated, and my husband is not working so he can care for our youngest children. My mother-in-law retired and relocated with us. She is currently living with us and has been for over 10 months. She intends on purchasing her own home, but she’s going to purchase a new build about eight months out from now.
BUSINESS
Daily Fort Worth

Teenager born as female, who transitioned to male and underwent double mastectomy before realizing that she made a huge mistake and detransitioned, speaks out to raise awareness in young people

Few weeks ago, we reported about the 23-year-old Helena, a young woman who was born as female, but had transitioned to male while she was a teenager. In the early adulthood, Helena realized she made a huge mistake when she experienced several serious health problems and decided to de-transition to what she naturally was, a female.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Homeless
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
Upworthy

First-time babysitter 'lost her mind' after parent paid her $350. She had only expected $20.

It's no secret that most hourly wage workers don't get fair pay, and the ones starting out often get a raw deal. One teenage babysitter got the shock of her life when a set of parents paid her $350 for babysitting their kids and dogs when they went for a night out. She was expecting $20 but was in for a pleasant surprise. The person who paid the babysitter thought it was a fair deal and shared the story on Reddit where it went viral and also sparked a debate. Many praised the person for paying a fair wage, while some argued that they were setting a very high standard that other parents couldn't follow through, and yet others blamed a system that made basic services unaffordable.
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy