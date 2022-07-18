McDonald’s employee given huge tip after having a drink thrown at her

Jade Murphy and her boyfriend said they gave a McDonald's employee a $50 tip. Main: Google Maps; Inset: Facebook

A Sydney couple decided to make a kind and rare gesture after seeing a McDonald’s worker allegedly endure bad customer behavior.

After claiming to see a young drive-thru employee get a drink thrown at her, Jade Murphy, 21, said in a social media post that she and her boyfriend tipped her $50, according to News.com.Au.

The worker, who appeared to be a teenager, was said to be on the verge of tears when accepting it.

“I hope you see this gorgeous girl and I hope you spend the money wisely because your [sic] worth more than getting stuff thrown at you,” she wrote.

Murphy then went on in the post to acknowledge how hard working in the fast food industry can be, especially when dealing with difficult customers.

“Working in fast food isn’t easy, but don’t let anyone make you rethink your job,” Murphy continued.

According to Murphy, the employee looked to be anywhere between 15 and 17 years old.

“What if that was your daughter who got something thrown at them, you definitely would not have liked that and I’m sure this girl’s parents wouldn’t like you throwing stuff at their poor daughter,” she continued in her post.

Through the powers of social media, the worker’s father saw the post and decided to leave a comment.

“I would like to say thank you for your generosity,” he wrote. “My daughter was over the moon when you did this. Yes she had a bad night and we did discuss this. But she just wants to do her job and move on, but you made her day … Like she said to you last night that you didn’t have to.

“Just wish there were more people in the world that were more caring towards retail workers, especially the younger generation,” he continued.