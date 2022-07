Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit detectives are searching for a man who attempted to cover up a shooting by faking a crash and then fleeing. On June 1, deputies responded to a call at the Days Inn Motel at 1595 W. Oakland Park Blvd. for what was initially a report of a crash with injuries. A white Chevy Malibu had crashed into a shipping container in the motel parking lot. When deputies arrived, they found the driver had been shot, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. He is expected to recover.

OAKLAND PARK, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO