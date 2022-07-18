ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Asian American Studies Center to create free resource for high school teachers

By Melany De La Cruz-Viesca
Cover picture for the articleFills a need. Fifty-eight percent of Americans were unable to name a prominent Asian American. Customizable lessons. Chapters will be designed for a single class period or a week-long series. Project meets the moment. California and other states have mandated teaching ethnic studies in high school and college. The...

