Circleville – A local animal shelter that takes more than dogs is asking for help due to a structural issue with their building. “Can you help? Our shelter is falling into the creek bank and is in need of some major repair. Please donate so we can continue our mission to save neglected animals of Pickaway County! And a huge thank you to those who have already donated! Every little bit helps, said Circleville area humane society.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO