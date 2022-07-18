ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Laz Alonso Breaks Down His Character’s Hip Hop T-Shirt Collection On ‘The Boys’

By Ricardo Hazell
HipHopDX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE – The Boys on Amazon Prime is one of the most talked about superhero series in recent years, due in part to the graphic and often cheeky nature of its content. However, gratuitous violence and sex alone does not earn Emmy nominations, and The Boys team has earned six to...

hiphopdx.com

thesource.com

JAY-Z Reveals That He Never Charges Artists For Guest Features

JAY-Z rarely does interviews but when he does they are gold. The rapper, mogul, and businessman recently sat down with Kevin Hart for the comedian’s Heart To Hart series on Peakcock where the two spoke on a variety of topics, including how much Hov charges for features. You would...
MUSIC
Distractify

Omarion's Little Brother, O'Ryan, Has Set Social Media Ablaze With Interesting Content

Talent frequently runs in the family — the late Michael Jackson and his family band, the Jackson Five, is a clear cut example. Not to mention, legendary actor Denzel Washington and his son, John David Washington also live up to that expectation. It's not uncommon for family members of celebrities to set their sights on making it big in entertainment. However, not everyone is able to achieve the same level of success.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Wasn't a Fan of His Thor Bod

Chris Hemsworth's wife wasn't feeling all that muscle he put on for Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with USA Today, the actor revealed that Elsa Pataky didn't exactly love the bulging biceps on the God of Thunder. During lockdown, Hemsworth explained how he threw himself into training with nothing else to do. Most days consisted of being around his family and a variety of workouts. As a result, he showed up to set in literally the best shape of his life. It was apparent from all of the behind-the-scenes videos that the Thor star was taking this ramp-up process very seriously. Also of note were the wild workout videos from over the pandemic of him performing tasks like carrying massive trailer tires down his driveway. It's all paid off. But, the lady of the house would like him to tone it down in future effort. Hear the actor tell it right here.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Identifies as Non-Binary, Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Lil Uzi Vert has seemingly come out as non-binary. The rapper changed their Instagram bio this weekend to feature they/them pronouns. Though the artist has not released a statement about the social media change, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the update. The timing of Lil Uzi Vert's social media...
MUSIC
In Style

Beyoncé Had Her "Austin Powers" Movie Poster Redone Because She Looked "Too Skinny"

She's Beyoncé, and she's a whole lot of woman — and please don't try to say otherwise. In a new interview with Vulture, as part of the magazine's retrospective oral history of the 2002 film Austin Powers in Goldmember, Beyoncé's on-set makeup artist Kate Biscoe revealed that the singer-slash-actress, who played the very curvaceous Foxxy Cleopatra in the movie, criticized the studio's marketing team for making her look too thin on the promotional poster and strongly suggested that they redo it.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ice Cube Says He Regrets Passing On Playing “O-Dog” In ‘Menace II Society’

Ice Cube is one of the most accomplished rap artists to pursue an acting career in Hip-Hop history. Over the past three decades, Cube has landed a number of culturally iconic roles, such as Doughboy in Boyz N the Hood and Craig in his Friday trilogy. Yet, when asked if there are any acting roles that Cube regrets passing on, he mentioned the role of O-Dog in the 1993 film Menace II Society as the one that got away. According to Cube, his decision to decline the role was strategic, as he wanted to avoid being typecast as the “L.A. gangbanger” following the success of Boyz N the Hood.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

After Coming 2 America, Eddie Murphy Has Another Comedy Coming To Amazon

The moviegoing public went quite a while without seeing Eddie Murphy on screen but, over the past few years, the Hollywood legend has come back in full force. The actor came back swinging in 2019 with the positively reviewed dramedy Dolemite Is My Name and followed that up with Coming 2 America, which drew a lot of eyes to Amazon. Well, after the success of the long-awaited sequel, Murphy is now teaming up with the streamer for another movie, and the flick will reunite him with a former collaborator after 30 years.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk New Look Revealed

She-Hulk just gave fans a brand new look at Tatiana Maslany's green hero. Empire Magazine featured a new image of the prospective Avenger stepping out of that limo from the trailer. She also talked to the publication about how the law-based series stands out from everything that's happened in the MCU so far. The trailer conveyed that tone pretty well. Rest assured, there will still be punching and feats of heroism. However, there is a comedic thread dancing through all of the proceedings. Also of note is how the legal setting might take up more space than fans might expect going in. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer after all, and the court room serves as a battlefield both literally and figuratively. At any rate, fans can't wait for Comic-Con and D23 to learn more about the newest member of the Marvel Universe. Check out the newest image down below.
COMICS

