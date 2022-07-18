ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Missing Attorney’s Body Found Inside Vehicle, At Lake Regional Hospital Parking Lot

lakeexpo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The body of a local attorney who has been missing since July 11 has been found in the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. The...

www.lakeexpo.com

KTTS

Lake Of The Ozarks Attorney Found Dead

(KTTS News) — A missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney has been found dead inside his SUV. Camden County authorities say Brian Byrd, 50, was found in the back seat of the vehicle on the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Authorities say he may have been there for...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

BREAKING: Body Discovered Inside Car Belonging to Missing Attorney at Lake Regional Hospital

An investigation is underway after the discovery of a body, in a vehicle for possibly up to four days, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Although no official information has been released, it’s believed to be the body of missing lake area attorney Brian Byrd who was last seen leaving his home on July 10th. A recent search in the water off Passover Road last week uncovered one submerged vehicle which did not belong to Byrd but was reported stolen back in 2003. At least two individuals in hazmat suits were on the scene at Lake Regional which was marked off with police tape instructing KRMS News to stay behind the area marked off in parking lot-B. As of about 1:00 Monday afternoon, officials were preparing to remove the body from the vehicle with license plates matching those of the car belonging to Byrd. One unnamed official at the scene told KRMS News that the area is considered a crime scene. KRMS News will pass along more details when released by the Osage Beach Police Department.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kttn.com

Cameron teen involved in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks

One person was injured when two Yamaha wave runners collided at the Linn Creek Cove in Camden County at the Lake of the Ozarks early Monday evening. Twenty-year-old Emme Thompson of Sunrise Beach received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. The collision also involved 19-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
933kwto.com

Missing Lake Ozark Attorney Found Dead, Investigation Underway

Authorities with the Osage Beach Police Department and Camden County Sheriff’s Office say they have located the body of a local attorney. Lake Ozark attorney Brian Byrd was reported missing on Sunday, July 10th after not being heard from that evening. Byrd had been reported missing for eight days...
LAKE OZARK, MO
County
Camden County, MO
Camden County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Osage Beach, MO
KOLR10 News

Missing Osage Beach attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Woman Seriously Injured In Waverunner Crash

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Sunrise Beach woman was seriously injured Monday in a PWC crash at Linn Creek Cove. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Emme Thompson, 20, was driving a 2022 Yamaha Waverunner and jumping wakes when the PWC struck a 2021 Yamaha Waverunner. Thompson...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman hurt in WaveRunner crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded to the Lake of the Ozarks Monday afternoon following a WaveRunner crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened in Linn Creek Cove around 5:45 p.m. Troopers said Emme G. Thompson, 20, of Sunrise Beach, was jumping wakes with the WaveRunner when another WaveRunner crashed into The post Woman hurt in WaveRunner crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
#Lexus
kjluradio.com

Sunrise Beach man arrested with nearly a pound of meth heads to trial next April

A Sunrise Beach man found with almost a pound of methamphetamine is scheduled for a jury trial. A Camden County judge scheduled Roy Johnson last Friday for a five-day jury trial to begin April 10, 2023. Johnson is charged with second-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Woman Involved In Waverunner Accident That Leaves A Woman With Serious Injuries

A Cameron woman was involved in a Waverunner accident Monday at the Lake of the Ozarks that left another woman with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Cameron resident Jada L. Rowe and 20-year-old Sunrise Beach resident Emme G. Thompson were operating Yamaha Waverunners in Linn Creek Cove and jumping wake when Rowe’s Waverunner struck Thompson’s Waverunner.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lakeexpo.com

3909 Aver Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMZU

Triple fatality in Boone County accident

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – A Boone County accident early Saturday morning proves fatal for all involved. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the incident occurred at approximately 2:01 a.m., on 22 Highway, west of Route Y. A Laddonia resident, 38-year-old Amy Henrichsen, failed to maintain a single lane and crossed the centerline while traveling westbound. An eastbound traveling vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Miasja Galloway-Murphy, of Fulton, was struck as a result.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For July 20, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Wednesday morning, a traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and Industrial Road. Brandon L. Kalra, 39, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Prior Offender). Kalra was booked and released and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Hallsville Police search for Columbia man who fled traffic stop

Police are searching for a Columbia man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in Hallsville. The Hallsville Police Department says they stopped a driver, identified as Justin Martin, 24, at Tribble Park on Saturday. Police say Martin got out of the car and ran off on foot. He has not been caught.
HALLSVILLE, MO
FOX 2

Man crashes sportbike and dies Sunday in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. – A man riding a sportbike crashed and died Sunday in Phelps County, Missouri. Ryan Jensen, 34, was driving on Highway A, just seven miles north of Rolla, at about 10:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he […]
ROLLA, MO

