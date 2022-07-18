ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Rise & Shine Closing Learning Gaps

By Kyle Kellams
kuaf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas PBS is helping make sure young viewers continue to leanr in between school years...

www.kuaf.com

KHBS

Arkansas School Safety Commission meets for 6th time this summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas School Safety Commission met for the sixth time Tuesday since being reconvened in early June. The commission heard from high school students from Southwest Little Rock, Hamburg, and Jonesboro. Students talked about their experiences with school safety. “It’s not just guns, it’s not...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kuaf.com

Oklahoma Gathers for a Great Read

Since 1985 Oklahoma Humanities has facilited the Sooner State's version of Let's Talk About It as a mutli-city book club. This fall the average Oklahoman is no more than 30 miles from a discussion.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox16.com

ARKANSAUNA: Arkansas one of the hottest places on Earth this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – No records have been broken here in Little Rock this week, but that doesn’t mean temperatures have not been really hot. So hot, that Little Rock has been out several areas for high temperatures. On Monday, Little Rock hit 101°. That was higher than the high in Amarillo, TX as well as Albuquerque, NM.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
State
Arkansas State
KHBS

Thousands expected to attend music festival in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Ozarks for the Format music festival. The festival is scheduled to begin on Sept. 23, 2022, in Benton County. The Walton family's businesses and non-profits are partnering to put on the festival. The Flaming Lips, Herbie Hancock...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
myarklamiss.com

Arkansas Board of Education approves closure of Sparkman High

SPARKMAN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Board of Education voted to support the Harmony Grove School District’s decision to close Sparkman High School due to a decline in enrollment. Current Sparkman students in seventh through 12th grade will transfer to Harmony Grove High School, located about twenty-five...
SPARKMAN, AR
KTLO

Internet, phone outages reported in north central Arkansas

A reported outage to internet, telephone and cellphone service has affected portions of north central Arkansas. A telecommunications spokesperson at Baxter Regional Medical Center says he received notification of the outage caused by a fiber being cut near Harrison. Centurylink and Yelcot have both reportedly been notified of the outage....
NewsBreak
Education
myarklamiss.com

COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 1,800 new cases reported Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wednesday’s data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that COVID-19 in Arkansas is continuing an upward trend, with more than 1,800 new cases reported. The ADH data showed 1,835 new cases, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 890,943....
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Central Arkansas senior to participate in 75th ALA Girls Nation session in Washington D.C.

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Central Arkansas senior has been selected to participate in the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session in Washington, D.C. Clara Bozzay, a rising senior at Little Rock Christian Academy, is one of 100 young women selected to attend the premier ALA program representing Arkansas as a "senator" for the state from July, 23-30. ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country, and promotes youth civic engagement.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Tips on electric bill savings during blistering Arkansas heat

CENTERTON, Ark. — The dog days of summer can take a big bite out of your budget. That’s why power companies, like Carroll Electric, are advising their customers on ways to save. "The hotter it is outside the more electricity is going to be sold or consumed," said...
talkbusiness.net

ASU System President discusses HSU future, new Jonesboro chancellor

It’s been a busy few weeks for Arkansas State University System President Dr. Charles “Chuck” Welch. The ASU leader recently announced plans for the troubled Henderson State University campus and revealed the new chancellor for the flagship Jonesboro campus. Less than two weeks ago, state education leaders...
JONESBORO, AR
kuaf.com

COVID-19 Omicron Subvariants Grip Arkansas

Arkansas and other southern states — where COVID-19 vaccination rates are low — this summer are ground zero for Omicron subvariant infections. Dr. Robert Hopkins, a professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, and Chief of Internal Medicine at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, provides insight and guidance about this new outbreak.
ktoy1047.com

Hutchinson asks Department of Agriculture to declare Arkansas a disaster area

The heat wave’s negative effect on farmers in the Natural State led to the decision, with Hutchinson citing the $19.4 billion annual impact that agriculture has on the state’s economy. Hutchinson also pointed to the state being in distress due to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s report of Arkansas being Abnormally to Moderately Dry, with parts of three northern counties being Severely Dry.
ARKANSAS STATE

