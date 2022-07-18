ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

The Natural State and Recessions

By Kyle Kellams
kuaf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's collection of archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History helps us...

www.kuaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
ualrpublicradio.org

Recreational marijuana petition finds widespread support

Under new laws passed by the Arkansas Legislature in recent years, many political observers expected greater difficulty in collecting ballot petition signatures. But Responsible Growth Arkansas collected more than 193,000 signatures for its adult recreational marijuana initiative – more than twice what was needed to qualify. The Secretary of State’s office is reviewing the signatures and, if approved, the ballot title will be considered by the State Board of Election Commissioners under a new state law.
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Hutchinson asks Department of Agriculture to declare Arkansas a disaster area

The heat wave’s negative effect on farmers in the Natural State led to the decision, with Hutchinson citing the $19.4 billion annual impact that agriculture has on the state’s economy. Hutchinson also pointed to the state being in distress due to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s report of Arkansas being Abnormally to Moderately Dry, with parts of three northern counties being Severely Dry.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Dixon
talkbusiness.net

Recreational marijuana petition finds widespread support, tests new signature collection process

Under new laws passed by the Arkansas Legislature in recent years, many political observers expected greater difficulty in collecting ballot petition signatures. But Responsible Growth Arkansas collected more than 193,000 signatures for its adult recreational marijuana initiative – more than twice what was needed to qualify. The Secretary of State’s office is reviewing the signatures and, if approved, the ballot title will be considered by the State Board of Election Commissioners under a new state law.
ARKANSAS STATE
myarklamiss.com

COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 1,800 new cases reported Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wednesday’s data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that COVID-19 in Arkansas is continuing an upward trend, with more than 1,800 new cases reported. The ADH data showed 1,835 new cases, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 890,943....
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Oral And Visual#Kuaf#The Pryor Center
KARK

ARKANSAUNA: Arkansas one of the hottest places on Earth this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – No records have been broken here in Little Rock this week, but that doesn’t mean temperatures have not been really hot. So hot, that Little Rock has been out several areas for high temperatures. On Monday, Little Rock hit 101°. That was higher than the high in Amarillo, TX as well as Albuquerque, NM.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kuaf.com

COVID-19 Omicron Subvariants Grip Arkansas

Arkansas and other southern states — where COVID-19 vaccination rates are low — this summer are ground zero for Omicron subvariant infections. Dr. Robert Hopkins, a professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, and Chief of Internal Medicine at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, provides insight and guidance about this new outbreak.
kuaf.com

High Heat and Developing Drought to Persist on the Western Ozarks

After a cool and wet spring, a flash drought has gripped portions of northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri and northeast Oklahoma. We query a lead meteorologist as well as a U.S. Army Corp of Engineers hydrologist in charge of the White River System to assess current conditions and future risks. Jacqueline...
MISSOURI STATE
menastar.com

Most valuable crops grown in Arkansas

Compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KHBS

Arkansas School Safety Commission meets for 6th time this summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas School Safety Commission met for the sixth time Tuesday since being reconvened in early June. The commission heard from high school students from Southwest Little Rock, Hamburg, and Jonesboro. Students talked about their experiences with school safety. “It’s not just guns, it’s not...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Associated Press

Democratic hopeful backs pay raises for Arkansas teachers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gubernatorial hopeful Chris Jones on Tuesday called for increasing Arkansas teacher salaries, following a push by fellow Democrats to put teacher pay raises on the agenda for a legislative session next month. Jones endorsed a proposal that Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson made earlier this year to increase minimum teacher salaries in the state to $46,000 a year. Hutchinson, however, has said he won’t put the proposal on the agenda for next month’s session due to lack of support in the majority-GOP Legislature. “When we invest in teachers, they invest in students and teachers are worth the investment,” Jones said at a news conference outside Little Rock Central High School. “Right now, they deserve to know and see that they are a priority.” Jones is running against Republican nominee and former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is heavily favored in the November election in the solidly red state. Hutchinson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection. Sanders’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

13 Historic Cabins in Arkansas

Beginning in the early 1800s, Arkansas’s population was exploding. Communities were popping up, and homesteads were being claimed as westward expansion was being encouraged. Time and technology have propelled the state into modern times, but tiny glimpses of the past exist all over Arkansas. There are historic cabins and homes sprinkled across the state. Some are preserved as museums; some are hidden along hiking trails, and some are privately owned. These cabins offer an important link to Arkansas’s past and are also fun to visit and photograph. This abbreviated list is just a sample of the historic cabins that remain throughout Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy