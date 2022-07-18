Police: Box Containing Fetus Reported Missing From Lodi Funeral Home Was Accidentally Thrown Away

LODI (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a fetus that was being stored at a Lodi-area funeral home went missing.

The Lodi Police Department says, on Saturday, they got a report from the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home that a fetus that was supposed to be in their storage area was missing.

Surveillance footage from the funeral home appears to have revealed what happened to the fetus.

Police say an employee from a transport service contracted by the funeral home threw away the box that the fetus was in. This happened two weeks before the fetus was reported missing and, within that timeframe, the trash had already been emptied by a waste collection company.

It’s unclear where the fetus ended up. Police say that investigators searched a landfill but were unable to find the remains.

The employees involved in the incident were questioned.

The case will be sent to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.