Joe and Pam Stephens sell Back Yard Barbecue

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, OSWALDO BOCANEGRA, is unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. OSWALDO BOCANEGRA is therefore, hereby, required to appear and Answer the Complaint filed in this Cause against him/her in the Chancery Court of CHESTER County, Tennessee, within thirty days of the last publication of this Notice and served a copy of Answer on Howard F. Douglass, P.O. Box 39, Lexington, Tn., 38351, Attorney for Plaintiff, within said time. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for relief demanded in the Complaint at hearing of the cause without further notice. It is further Ordered that this Notice be published for four consecutive weeks in THE CHESTER COUNTY INDEPENDENT.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO