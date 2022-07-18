ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, TN

Joe and Pam Stephens sell Back Yard Barbecue

By Brownsville Radio
 2 days ago

Backyard Barbecue owner Joe Stephens calls it, "A new beginning for an old pro." Stephens says that on August 1, Earbie...

WBBJ

Old Hickory Steakhouse demolished after fire in 2021

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson staple has been torn down. From 1969 to 2007, Village Inn Pizza brought in people from all over Tennessee. The spot was known to be a hang out for teens and just an overall place to have fun while being safe. In 2007 the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Annual ‘731 Day’ celebration returning to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event celebrating our local community returns to the Hub City this month. “731 Day,” named for West Tennessee’s area code, takes place each year in Jackson on July 31. The celebration was originally started by Katie Howerton with Our Jackson Home and...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores July 12-18

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Coffee shop offers residents a bigger place to sip

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local residents get a taste of a new location. If you need a place to grab a cup of joe and want to support a local business. One coffee shop has relocated to a bigger location, in downtown Jackson. Turntable Coffee was once located in the LOCAL,...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Geese removed from Cordova community, residents concerned

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Some people in Cordova are fearing the worst after dozens upon dozens of Canadian geese were removed from their community. Millie Tyler spent time with a beloved goose named Baby and the dozens of other geese and goslings along a lake in the Riverwood subdivision where she lives. “These were very intelligent animals. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
BHG

This East Memphis Home Combines Current-Day Design and Inspiration from the Past

Beautiful memories live on—especially when they become the threads that weave through a home. That's what happened in this freshly built traditional house in East Memphis, Tennessee, where interiors explode in floral chintzes, undulating wallpapers, and jewel hues. Each element speaks to current-day design as it also nudges awake fond recollections of the homeowner's past, her beloved growing-up days of the 1970s.
MEMPHIS, TN
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Famous Memphis 'Peabody Ducks' Boarding the Elevator Is Way Too Cute

Time to immediately book a ticket to Memphis because this is one hotel you don't want to miss! The Peabody is a hotel in Memphis, Tennessee, that gathers people from around the world. And not in a way you'd normally expect. It's not because of the beautiful rooms or cool amenities. It's because of ducks. Yes, ducks in a hotel! We didn't believe it until we watched this video but as it turns out it's a tradition that dates back to the 1930s!
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Deer killed in Dyer County confirmed to have had CWD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A deer killed in November has been confirmed to have chronic wasting disease. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the over four-year-old buck was found north of Dyersburg in November, and a taxidermist recently submitted a sample to agency staff. The TWRA says that Dyer County...
DYER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Soul Collective opens their doors to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Soul Collective welcomes the public to their first event. The Soul Collective opened their doors to the public for the first time to showcase what they do and will offer in the future. “Reclaiming our time, what we have contributed to this city. We want to...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Local shop shares tips on caring for your car in excessive heat

JACKSON, Tenn. — In the summertime, the inside of a vehicle can reach temperatures over 130 degrees. However, there are a few ways to keep your car in good shape. “Buy sun visors. The more that you can shield the sun from the car helps. So if you can keep your car in the garage versus outside and in direct heat, that definitely helps and slows down the amount of time it takes your AC system to cool your vehicle off,” said Joshua Burns Jr., with Old Hickory Auto Care Center.
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

A tour inside Southland Casino’s new hotel rooms

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - For the last several weekends, the newly-opened portion of hotel rooms at the renovated Southland Casino has been open to VIPs and rewards members. Now, Southland has opened its rooms to everyday gamers and visitors. The first 10 floors of the hotel are open, with...
MEMPHIS, TN
Chester County Independent

Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on July 21, 2022

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, OSWALDO BOCANEGRA, is unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. OSWALDO BOCANEGRA is therefore, hereby, required to appear and Answer the Complaint filed in this Cause against him/her in the Chancery Court of CHESTER County, Tennessee, within thirty days of the last publication of this Notice and served a copy of Answer on Howard F. Douglass, P.O. Box 39, Lexington, Tn., 38351, Attorney for Plaintiff, within said time. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for relief demanded in the Complaint at hearing of the cause without further notice. It is further Ordered that this Notice be published for four consecutive weeks in THE CHESTER COUNTY INDEPENDENT.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Pop up shop offers more than just great deals

JACKSON, Tenn. — Unconventional Pop up Shop held in the Downtown Summer Market. There was live music and a variety of vendors. Julian Stone, Hunter Cross, and Michael Holstein were three of the artists who performed. The pop up usually changes location each month. However, this month is their...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Help Needed To Distribute NW Tennessee Local Food Guide

The Northwest Tennessee Local Food Guide Magazine 2022 is HERE!. Organizers need the public’s help to distribute the magazine this year. Because of gas prices it is harder for them to distribute this year’s food guide magazines. If you live in any of the following counties (Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, or Weakley) – could you help them distribute this year’s Local Food Guide?
TENNESSEE STATE
brownsvilleradio.com

County Commission considers Megasite security contract this evening

A contract between Haywood County and Walbridge Construction, the builder of Blue Oval City, is under consideration tonight by the Haywood County Commission. The agenda was released during the weekend. The Commission meets tonight at the Justice Complex at 6pm. Tonight’s Commission agenda is short and includes other items including...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

MDOT announces progression of road paving and bridge replacement

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Department of Transportation announced updates of several bridge and road projects in the Mid-South. The $52 million project will replace four bridges on interstate 55 at Hickahala Creek in Tate County. The Northbound bridges were built and are officially completed. The Southbound side bridge...
TATE COUNTY, MS

