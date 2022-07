MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Commission has decided to delay a 'no confidence vote' against the Shelby County Clerk's Office until its next meeting on Aug. 8, 2022. Commissioners were originally set to vote on the issue Monday. But Monday afternoon, the sponsors of the resolution - Republicans Mark Billingsley and Brandon Morrison - pushed to defer the resolution until the next meeting and there was no objection.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO