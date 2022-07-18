ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketing leaders from Amazon, LinkedIn, Lego Group and more tell Insider what pandemic-fueled business changes are likely to stick around

By Elisa Xu, Julia Hood
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Marketing leaders share insight into what parts of their business have evolved, and what...

CNBC

How this 42-year-old CEO went from $3,000 in savings to creating a $1.2 billion food startup

Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
Business Insider

Leaked documents show SoftBank-backed startup Fabric pulled an employee stock-buyback program due to market conditions soon after executives tried to unload shares

Ten days later, the firm pulled the offer, citing "unpredictable market conditions."The firm has raised $293.5 million since 2020, most recently at a $1.5 billion valuation. On May 15, the $1.5 billion startup Fabric announced an internal program to help eligible employees sell some of their private shares in the company. This sort of program, known in the industry as a tender offer, is a common way for startups to allow their employees to cash out some of their vested equity an opportunity for a large payday that rarely happens unless a startup goes public or gets acquired.
The Associated Press

Carolyn Everson Elected to Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- The Coca-Cola Company today announced that Carolyn Everson, a business leader with extensive experience in media and consumer-facing companies, has been elected as a director. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005222/en/ Carolyn Everson (Photo: Business Wire)
pymnts

Flip Raises $60M at $500M Valuation to Expand Discovery eCommerce Platform

Discovery eCommerce startup Flip raised $60M in a Series B funding round that puts its valuation at $500 million as the company expands its social commerce platform and strengthens brand relationships. The funding round was led by WestCap with participation from previous investors Mubadala Capital and Streamlined Ventures, bringing the...
Business Insider

Bitcoin-Linked Stock Marathon Digital Is Surging: What's Going On?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are trading higher Wednesday amid strength in cryptocurrencies, led by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The crypto market has been trending lower in recent weeks amid a selloff in broader risk assets, but crypto bounced off the lows last week and has since staged a recovery. Bitcoin has traded higher by nearly 20% over the last week, while Ethereum has surged by more than 48%.
The Associated Press

Everbridge’s Vernon Irvin Recognized as One of Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced that Savoy Magazine recognized Everbridge’s Vernon Irvin as one of the 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America in its just-published Summer issue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005513/en/ Everbridge’s Vernon Irvin Recognized as One of Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

SupplyPike’s supply chain software helps CPG brands get products to stores on time

The supply chain management market is expected to reach $19.3 billion by 2028 after being valued at about $10 billion in 2020. The global pandemic led to a series of events over the past two years, including a shift in consumer behavior, that made the supply chain very unpredictable, SupplyPike co-founder and CEO TJ Sangam told TechCrunch.
The Associated Press

Michael McLaren Joins Bounteous as President, North America

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bounteous, the digital co-innovation partner of the world’s most ambitious brands, today announced the appointment of Michael McLaren as President, North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005303/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Announces Collaboration with Yves Behar’s fuseproject

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- CIONIC announces a collaboration with acclaimed designer Yves Behar and his world-renowned multidisciplinary design firm, fuseproject. The collaboration between fuseproject and CIONIC marries thoughtfully inclusive design with revolutionary mobility technology to deliver the Cionic Neural Sleeve, an FDA-cleared bionic leg wearable that uses AI to understand and influence human mobility in real-time, enabling greater access and independence for individuals living with mobility differences such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005406/en/ Cionic Neural Leg Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

What downturn? Investors remain bullish on HR tech as the Great Resignation slows

In fact, some would argue that it’s precisely because of these headwinds that HR tech has attracted, and continues to attract, investors’ attention. The pandemic spurred companies to invest in digital infrastructure as their staff moved remote, while macroeconomic fears upped the pressure on HR teams — some of which had to contend with layoffs among their ranks — to vet candidates carefully.
CNBC

India's IT giants pay CEOs millions as turnover climbs among software talent

The chief executive officers of Indian information technology companies are being paid big bucks as attrition rates surge among employees. NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja told CNBC that Indian IT CEOs are taking home "obscenely high salaries" despite pandemic layoffs. Mohandas Pai, who served on Infosys' board in its early...
Fast Company

How building digital marketplaces can help service industries thrive like retailers

If you’ve received a package from Amazon, eBay, or any other online retailer lately, then you probably have a good idea of just how big—and convenient—e-commerce has become; global retail e-commerce sales are expected to grow by 50% to $7.4 trillion by 2025. At the core of this industry sit digital marketplaces, which allow sellers and consumers to complete transactions with little friction.
bloomberglaw.com

Betting on Tech, Gunderson Dettmer Opens New Brazil Office

Brazil saw majority of Latin American M&A activity so far this year. Gunderson has worked on regional deals involving SoFi, Etsy, Didi. Silicon Valley law firm Gunderson Dettmer is opening a new office in São Paulo, Brazil to capitalize on the region’s budding technology scene. The move has...
The Associated Press

BigCommerce Elevates Make it Big 2022 Ecommerce Conference, Emphasizing Mid-Market and Enterprise Merchant Growth and Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced registration is now open for its global Make it Big 2022 Conference which will be held virtually September 13-14. Registration is free and will stream daily on-demand at 9 a.m. CST. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005131/en/ BigCommerce Make it Big 2022 Virtual Conference (Photo: Business Wire)
