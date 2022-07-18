Marketing leaders from Amazon, LinkedIn, Lego Group and more tell Insider what pandemic-fueled business changes are likely to stick around

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- CIONIC announces a collaboration with acclaimed designer Yves Behar and his world-renowned multidisciplinary design firm, fuseproject. The collaboration between fuseproject and CIONIC marries thoughtfully inclusive design with revolutionary mobility technology to deliver the Cionic Neural Sleeve, an FDA-cleared bionic leg wearable that uses AI to understand and influence human mobility in real-time, enabling greater access and independence for individuals living with mobility differences such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005406/en/ Cionic Neural Leg Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0