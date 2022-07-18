ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas congressman: ‘I will NEVER surrender my AR-15’

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KTSM
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The same day an investigative report on the Uvalde school shooting was released, a Texas congressman expressed stark support for his AR-15 on social media.

It’s the same type of firearm the Robb Elementary gunman purchased two of in the week leading up to the May 24 attack, which killed 19 children and two adults, according to the Sunday report from a Texas House committee.

“I will NEVER give up my firearms. I will NEVER surrender my AR-15. If Democrats want to push an insane gun-grab, they can COME AND TAKE IT!” U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, wrote on Twitter Sunday evenin g .

He also attached a video of himself holding two such firearms, speaking to the Biden administration.

“I have a message for the Biden administration: if you’re thinking about taking our ARs, you can start here in Texas. On behalf of all the law-abiding gun owners in the state of Texas, I just want to say, ‘come and get it,'” Jackson said in the 15-second video.

Friday, The Hill reported House Democrats will soon vote to move an assault weapons ban to the floor. The announcement was made by U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-New York, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, who said the panel will stage its markup of the bill on Wednesday.

We reached out to Jackson and his office to learn more about what prompted the post and its timing. We will update this story when we hear back.

In late June, President Joe Biden signed gun legislation that toughens background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keeps firearms from more domestic violence offenders and helps states establish red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous.

Jackson was elected to Texas’ 13th congressional district, which covers parts of the Panhandle and North Texas, in November 2020. His website said he attended undergrad at Texas A&M University and also graduated from medical school. He’s a U.S. Navy veteran and served in Iraq.

He became Physician to the President during the Obama and Trump administrations, according to his biography, and in 2019, he was appointed Chief Medical Advisor and Assistant to the President.

#North Texas#Texas House#Domestic Violence#Politics Federal#Democrats#Hill
