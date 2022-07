SALMON, Idaho – The Moose Fire broke out on July 17 around 4 p.m. approximately 21 miles north of Salmon, Idaho and is estimated to be 12,238 acres and zero percent contained as of July 19, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Winds blew smoke from the fire into Bozeman and Big Sky on the evening of July 18, however, skies have begun to clear after the initial gusts.

