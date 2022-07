12:09 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Fortune Lane near Walnut Grove regarding a break-in that occurred there. 2:26 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting that a vehicle was stolen from a residence on Harmony Community Road. The owner stated that while giving someone a ride, they stopped at their residence to get something. The owner said that when they came back outside, the vehicle was gone. It has been located.

LEAKE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO