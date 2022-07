“Around 2:00 a.m. on July 8, 2022, a Sacramento Police Department patrol officer heard the sound of a gunshot in the area of Truxel Rd & Natomas Crossing Dr. Following the gunshot, the officer safely contacted and detained three juveniles (15, 15, and 17 years old) in the area. During the contact, one of the juveniles was found to in possession of a loaded and concealed handgun. Additional officers responded to assist with the investigation and located two additional discarded handguns and an expended shell casing in the immediate area.

