Claes Oldenburg, Influential Pop Artist Who Made Massive Sculptures of Everyday Objects, Dies

Actor turned developer Zach Lasry is wooing art galleries and shops to an area near Western and Melrose, including bluechip dealer David Zwirner: "It’s going to be a little enclave." Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. A cluster of former prop...
Mike Watt Finds his Missingmen in Long Beach: SoCal punk mainstay Mike Watt is best known for his work with the Minutemen and fIREHOSE, and later on with the reformed Stooges. He’s also a member of Flipper nowadays, but still finds time for his own projects such as the Missingmen. Hoop Jail, Spoon Benders, and Human Musik also play.
At long last the marine layer has subsided, the summer sun has arrived and so have a new range of culinary delights, including several long and eagerly awaited restaurants. Top of that list for many residents is the second ever location of famed Woodland Hills sushi restaurant Brothers Sushi, which a year after first announcing its new space at 1008 Montana Ave, has finally opened its doors. The menu is designed by Mark Okuda and features both omakase and a la carte options.
LOS ANGELES — Hot sauce is a hot commodity, and it’s in high demand. The brand that produces Sriracha has suspended production because of a shortage of chili peppers. Here’s how LA restaurants are compensating for the shortage and what experts say is the cause.
Evan Papadakis, who worked at his family's famed Greek restaurant in San Pedro, plans to open a breakfast and lunch spot called Zuzu's Petals this fall following a car accident that he says gave him a new sense of gratitude.
The heat is on, and dining in LA is sizzling once again. From Old Hollywood decadence with a French twist to a classic, historically recognized burger stand — and even an infusion of coastal Italian fare — excellent new places to get a drink and a dish are springing up all over the city. (And let’s not forget Downtown LA’s new steakhouse, courtesy of some California chophouse experts.)
Los Angeles county is returning beach-front property worth millions that was seized from an African American family a full century ago. The descendants of the original owners spoke with NBC’s Harry Smith on the “bittersweet” moment that was years in the making.July 20, 2022.
A former U.S. Navy Seal has been found guilty to a June 11, 2016 murder of a 58 year old Santa Monica resident, after a confrontation on Santa Monica Beach. Theodore Krah became concerned that a man who would ultimately become his murder victim, was photographing minor girls on the beach. The two exchanged words on surveillance footage, then parted company. As we reported in 2016:
Want to give your kids a hands-on nature experience with a dash of beach day thrown in for good measure? SoCal tide pools are teeming with colorful, interesting, fun-to-touch creatures that your kids will delight in discovering. Sea stars, sea urchins, crabs and anemones are just some of the tiny residents tucked-away in the shallow pools up and down our beaches and coastlines and they can’t wait to show off their fun features to curious toddlers and big kids.
With so many respected dessert shops in Los Angeles, it’s easy to choose a trusted pie or cobbler maker, cake spot, and bakery. But as some businesses consistently nab accolades, South LA bakeries are often overlooked, even though many have been operating for 20 years or more. One historic South Central bakery started churning out baked goods in 1956.
Los Angeles is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. With attractions such as Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive and theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios, Los Angeles is a city that has something for everyone. If you're looking for a fun and exciting vacation destination, be sure to add Los Angeles to your list!
July can be so scorchy that finding signs of change, and observing the flow of time and the march of the seasons, can sometimes be something of a challenge. But if you're in Southern California, you can locate those annual rites that tell us August is on approach. It might be the huge sunflowers at local farms reaching full burst-a-tude, or events like a Tomato Tasting Happy Hour, which is yummily popping up in Highland Park.
This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, so we have listed some of the best ice cream shops in Los Angeles for you and your family to have a treat. To find out the best ice cream shops in Los Angeles, we have sourced Yelp reviews and rankings. So take advantage of National Ice Cream Day's deals and have a guilt-free day enjoying life's little pleasures.
Geeks used to get a bad rap in pop culture, yet over the years, leaning into the geekiness within has grown in popularity. Non-prescription glasses, open D&D [Dungeons & Dragons] sessions and thoroughly enjoying other activities typically considered too geeky to admit have become points of pride and open community.
World-renowned architect Frank Gehry is coming to Santa Monica now that the Santa Monica City Council has approved what they call "The Ocean Avenue Project." The Ocean Avenue Project will be a development including apartments, hotel, restaurants, shops, a cultural campus, and a museum.
An Orange County woman told CBS News Los Angeles Reporter Rina Nakano that she was the victim of hate-filled speech at a concert.Catt Phan was attending a Halsey concert at the Irvine Fivepoint Amphitheater with her friend when a group of people of bumped into them.Phan said the concert was what she expected until the group of drunk people directly behind her started stepping and bumping into them. After the group spilled alcohol on Phan and her friend, she confronted the group. Phan said she was expecting a simple "sorry" but instead received hate-filled speech."I hear her say, '(expletive) these Asian (expletives)....
Los Angeles, California – As the Los Angeles area has been seeing frequent street robberies for an extended period of time, starting last year in the fall, and several people have been attacked in recent weeks, the Los Angeles Police Department was forced to warn people shopping in the jewelry district and Melrose Avenue to avoid wearing expensive jewelry in public.
Damon Ayala patrols the streets of drought-stricken Los Angeles every day, inspecting the sidewalks. "We've been in serious drought situations in the past in the city of Los Angeles, and its citizens responded," he said.
DOWNEY - The future of the Columbia Memorial Space Center may take a few cues from one former Rockwell employee. John Perez worked as a photographer at Rockwell International in Downey, oftentimes documenting history as it happened. His career eventually led him to a spot on the Apollo Recovery Team.
