CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With temperatures on the rise some anglers in Wyoming may be having trouble with catching fish like normal. This is because many Wyoming fish such as trout are accustomed to cold water. The rise in temperature makes it hard for these types of fish to take in oxygen. There are some fish in Wyoming that are more accustomed to warm weather though and thrive in the environment. Some of these types of fish include Bass, Brim, and Catfish.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO