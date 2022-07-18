ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

ICE Is Buying Up Massive Troves of Cell Phone Location Data… For Some Reason

By Nikki McCann Ramirez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydnVT_0gjveYl500
Pictured: A fun way to give your data to a notoriously aggressive federal law enforcement agency. George Frey/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security is purchasing cell phone location data on a massive scale, according to documents released by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Per the documents, hundreds of thousands of location points across North America have been attained by DHS. Purchasing the information from private businesses would help circumvent legal requirements to obtain a warrant.

The documents were obtained by the ACLU as part of a lawsuit filed in 2020 demanding “DHS, CBP, and ICE to release information about their purchase and use of precise cell phone location information.”

Per the documents, law enforcement agencies have secured contracts with data harvesting companies like Venntel and Babel Street. These firms gather user location data through common apps installed on mobile phones.

The documents span from 2017 to 2019, and indicate that more than 336,000 location data points were available to law enforcement. There are concerns that the information revealed the filing is only a small portion of DHS and CPB’s use of the data, when Venntel pitched federal agencies on their product, they highlighted their data collection pool included 250 million mobile devices and could secure upwards of 15 billion location data points a day. While identifying user data should theoretically be unavailable to law enforcement, a review of the documents by Politico identified an exchange in which a representative from Venntel reassured ICE that “there are derived means by which identifiers and pertinent location can be assembled.”

Shreya Tewari — Brennan fellow for the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy and Technology Project — told Politico that users granting location permissions to applications on their phones are “not expecting that that’s going to be potentially creating this massive database of their entire location history that’s available to the government at any time.”

“The Supreme Court has made clear that because our cell phone location history reveals so many ‘privacies of life,’ it is deserving of full Fourth Amendment protection,” the ACLU said via a statement from ACLU deputy director Nathan Freed Wessler.

A separate report from Vice found that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has used data gathered by Venntel and Babel Street to aid investigations by state and local law enforcement agencies. The documents also reveal that HSI has provided information to local field offices, including Knoxville, New York, Detroit, El Paso, Houston, Miami, Phoenix, Seattle, San Antonio, and Washington D.C.

HSI officials have communicated with each other regarding finding addresses using Venntel data points, one HSI official wrote that the Venntel licenses should be used only in criminal investigations and are not intended for use as an immigration enforcement tool. According to the internal communications revealed in the documents, the tools do not provide law enforcement with the identity of individuals whose data is reviewed, and a subpoena is still needed to access that information.

While the documents explore law enforcement’s use of the harvested data under the Trump administration, the practice is expected to continue. Despite a June 2019 order from DHS’s acting privacy officer to ““stop all projects involving Venntel data,” both Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement signed new contracts with Venntel through 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

In Private, Trump ‘Keeps Shitting All Over’ the End of Roe v. Wade

Click here to read the full article. Republicans spent Friday celebrating the end of Roe v. Wade and praising Donald Trump for making it happen. Trump himself, multiple sources tell Rolling Stone, is far less excited. Publicly, the former president took credit for abrogating the rights of millions of American women, putting out a statement saying Roe’s repeal was “only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.” But privately, the former president is anxious about what the end of Roe, and the flood of...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

‘You’re a Bunch of Pussies’: White House Staff Recounts ‘Unhinged’ Meeting With Trump’s Legal Team

The Jan. 6 committee began its seventh public hearing on Tuesday by laying out the extent to which former President Trump had been informed by those around him that there was no evidence the election was stolen. Trump was undeterred. The tension between the former president and the fellow election conspiracy theorists he surrounded himself and the administration figures who acknowledged Biden’s win boiled over during a heated Dec. 18 meeting at the White House.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point: ‘Roe v. Wade’ Edition

In light of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, many reproductive rights activists have criticized cisgender heterosexual men for staying silent on the issue of abortion rights — even though men are arguably just as impacted by the availability of safe, accessible abortion as women are. But as we discuss on this week’s episode of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast on internet culture, there are a handful of men who are speaking out against Roe v. Wade being overturned — they’re just not the men you’d expect (and in some cases, they’re exactly the men you wouldn’t want in your corner on a political issue.) Call it the ultimate example of “the Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point.“
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Collection#Mobile Device#Dhs#Cbp#Cpb
TechCrunch

New documents reveal ‘huge’ scale of US government’s cell phone location data tracking

It’s no secret that U.S. government agencies have been obtaining and using location data collected by Americans’ smartphones. In early 2020, a Wall Street Journal report revealed that both Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) bought access to millions of smartphone users’ location data to track undocumented immigrants and suspected tax dodgers.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
One Green Planet

Man Sentenced After Selling Thousands of Devices That Allow Trucks to Bypass Emission Controls

A truck mechanic from North Carolina was sentenced for selling thousands of devices that allow truck owners to bypass emission controls. Matthew Sidney Geouge pled guilty last year to violating the Clean Air Act and tax evasion. The 35-year-old has been sentenced to a year in prison for selling the devices that bypass emission control systems and produce hundreds of times more pollution than standard regulations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Fake humans are turning up to job interviews – and you might not even know, FBI warns

Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner’s Lawyers Tell Russian Court That Marijuana Was Medically Prescribed

Brittney Griner’s lawyers told a Russian court that the WNBA star was prescribed medical cannabis at the latest hearing for Griner’s drug possession trial on Friday. Griner was detained at a Moscow-area airport for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, resulting in the drug smuggling charges. However, during the hearing, Griner’s lawyers produced a U.S. doctor’s letter that recommended the Phoenix Mercury star use medical marijuana to treat pain.
NBA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy