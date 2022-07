CAMERON, MO - A Cameron biker is badly hurt after a collision early Wednesday morning. State troopers say they responded to Route 69 South near city limits where the driver of a motorcycle, Neil Dodd, 31, was found with serious injuries. Officers say the bike hit the back of a passenger vehicle. The car, occupied by Florence Butcher of Cameron experienced an issue with its hood, which flew back while traveling south, into the windshield. As the car attempted to turn off into a private drive, the bike ran into the left, rear corner.

CAMERON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO