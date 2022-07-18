ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel W. Solomon Federal Building Chattanooga, Tennessee

By U.S. Department of Justice
hazard-herald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge blocks federal transgender sports, bathroom guidance in Tennessee, 19 other...

www.hazard-herald.com

Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee federal judge blocks Biden Administration LGBTQ protections

A Tennessee federal judge is blocking the Biden administration from enforcing an executive order designed to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination in schools and the workplace. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. on Friday issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily bars the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from enforcing […] The post Tennessee federal judge blocks Biden Administration LGBTQ protections appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee gov: School voucher program to start immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that his administration will immediately begin rolling out his long-blocked school voucher program after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement. Lee added that the Tennessee Department of Education will “make ESA resources available online” in the coming days. Wednesday’s decision comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country just last week. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Chattanooga, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Physician Calls Out State Leaders Over COVID-19 Misinformation

Nashville doctor and parent of two highlights importance of COVID vaccines for children. Following an announcement that leaders of Tennessee's majority-Republican House of Representatives are calling on the administration of Gov. Bill Lee to resist COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old, Nashville primary care physician Mary Gordon Bono highlighted the importance of the vaccine and called on lawmakers to promote accurate information.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education

In September, I accepted a position as the Chief Communications Officer for Haywood County Schools in Brownsville, Tenn.  For anyone unfamiliar, Brownsville is the home of singer Tina Turner, the Hatchie River, and is about 30 miles east of Memphis.  Since last fall, though, its identity has been found as the new home of Ford’s […] The post Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Federal agents fight release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid

Federal agents accused of targeting, mocking and, in some instances, brutalizing Latino workers at a Grainger County slaughterhouse claim their lives will be endangered by the public release of video from the controversial raid, court records show. Although the video is currently under seal, an investigation by the Tennessee Lookout reveals the footage appears to […] The post Federal agents fight release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
TheDailyBeast

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Goes to War Against ‘Woke Math’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to ignore rumors about a potential 2024 presidential bid. Instead, he turned his ire to “woke math” at a Friday gathering in Tampa for the conservative group Moms for Liberty. He boasted that, after a recent Department of Education review, woke math books in Florida were sent back to publishers, who “took the woke out and sent us back normal math books.” “I’m just thinking to myself, like, two plus two equals four, right? It’s not ‘two plus two equals four, well, how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?’” DeSantis riffed. “No, we gotta teach the kids to get the right answer.” The anger directed at arithmetic comes as Trumpworld pundits have begun attacking DeSantis for still leaving the door open to a potential presidential primary challenge against Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY

I said 'teachers are trained in dumbest parts of dumbest colleges.' Here's why I said it.

During a recent event in Nashville, I made news by saying, “Teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”. I have said this many times, in public and in private, and will likely say it again. This time it was important because Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was present. Many were outraged. I was not speaking for the governor, and I would rather do anything than embarrass him. If I have done that, I apologize to him.
NASHVILLE, TN
Newsweek

Idaho Republicans Reject Amendment Allowing Abortion to Save Woman's Life

Idaho Republicans rejected an amendment to their party platform that would have allowed abortion to save a mother's life. A 2020 law banning abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest or to protect the mother's life is set to take effect in the deeply conservative state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
IDAHO STATE
Axios Nashville

Democrats vie for Tennessee state Senate seat

The Democratic primary to replace retiring state Sen. Brenda Gilmore has evolved into a fundraising arms race. Why it matters: Congressional redistricting eliminated a reliable path to higher office for Nashville Democrats. That makes the city's state Senate districts all the more significant for ambitious local politicians. Between the lines:...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Rough retaliation against Metro expected in wake of Republican convention decision

Days after national Republican leaders tentatively selected Milwaukee for a national convention, state lawmakers believe Metro Nashville Council might have signed its “death warrant” by rejecting the event.  Retaliation against the capital city is likely to be rough when the General Assembly convenes in January, since little time is available for a special session before […] The post Rough retaliation against Metro expected in wake of Republican convention decision appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

John Cole’s Tennessee: “And now, for my latest statement. . . “

The ‘silly season’ in politics has arrived, when candidates pull out all the stops before the primary election to woo voters and direct attention away from their opponents. In the case of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles, who is also running for Congress in the 5th Congressional District, that meant posting a video of himself with a flamethrower on social media. Editorial cartoonist John Cole satirizes Ogles’ video, predicting what the next stunt could be.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
On3.com

Ugonna Kingsley begins visit to Kentucky -- What you need to know

Kentucky is set to host five-star center Ugonna Kingsley for an official visit starting Wednesday, a trip set to last through Friday (July 20-22). It’s a wildly important meeting for both sides, one pushed up from the original date of July 25-27 to take place during the NCAA live period, which begins at noon ET.
LEXINGTON, KY

