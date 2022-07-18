ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IU doctor: Attack on OBGYN colleague has been ‘terrifying’ for the medical community

By Darian Benson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past week has been “one of the most terrifying weeks” the medical community has gone through, according to one Indianapolis physician. Dr. Tracey Wilkinson is an assistant professor of pediatrics at Indiana University School of Medicine – and a colleague of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indiana OB-GYN who has been...

