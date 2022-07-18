ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food pantry struck by bullet during shooting between two cars in Middletown

By Taylor Hartz
Hartford Courant
2 days ago
 2 days ago
The door to a food pantry was struck by a bullet after an alleged shooting between two vehicles in Middletown on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to reports of people in two cars shooting at each other near Rome Avenue and Stack Street at 1:31 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, a person who had called 911 told officers that both vehicles had already driven away, according to the Middletown Police Department.

Investigators found that someone in a vehicle shot at the vehicle in front of them while driving north on Rome Avenue. After the gunfire ended, one vehicle turned east on Stack Street and another turned west on Stack Street.

It was not clear if either of the vehicles, or the people inside them, were struck by gunfire. One bullet did strike the door to the Amazing Grace Food Pantry at 16 Stack Street, police said.

No injuries had been reported, police said. Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and was targeted.

An investigation by the Middletown Major Crimes Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dane Semper at 860-638-4145.

Hartford Courant

