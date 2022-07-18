ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Herbert W. Franke, Pioneering Digital Artist Whose Abstractions Were Made by Algorithms, Dies at 95

By Shanti Escalante-De Mattei
ARTnews
ARTnews
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJ7wh_0gjvclM400

Click here to read the full article.

Herbert W. Franke , a pioneering digital artist, scientist, and writer of both nonfiction and science fiction, died last week at 95.

During the course of his life, Franke witnessed enormous changes in technology, and he used his art to reflect and record these shifts. His practice evolved as technology did.

In the 1970s, he used the technology available to him at the Siemens research lab in Germany to make early computer animations using an interactive 3D systems. Decades later, he began to enlist blockchain technology to make NFTs on his laptop.

For Franke, art was a way to see the beauty of math, and math was a way to make art. He had a large variety of interests, all of which he would pursue throughout his life even as he made his living as a freelancer.

Franke left behind a rich and important legacy in the field of digital art, most notably when it comes to generative art. Franke found generative art to be of such great appeal and potential because it made the beauty of math visible. His early series “Dance of the Electrons” (1959/62), was made using an analog computer and a a cathode-ray oscillograph that converted electronic signals into images, producing ghostly, grey-scaled graphics.

Later on, Franke would use drawing machines and computer plotters to draw simple algorithms that he programmed. Then, in 1970, he used a newly developed Siemens computer, the 4004, to create the series “DRAKULA” (1970–71) which utilized the mathematical theory of dragon curves to create variations on a fractal pattern.

Franke was born in 1927 in Vienna. His father, an electrical engineer, encouraged Franke’s interest in the sciences, in particular chemistry, and helped him discover his love of art after giving him his first camera when he was nine years old. After fighting in World War II, Franke took some time to photograph Austrian caverns, taking weeks-long expeditions. His remained fascinated with caves for the rest of his life.

In 1950, he would go on to get his PhD in physics from the University of Vienna. During his time as a student, he continued to develop a wide range of interests and projects and began writing science fiction. It was also during this time that he developed an interest in making art with emerging technologies after he and his friend Franz Raimann built an analog computer in 1956, which he would use to make his first artwork.

Franke published books on the intersection of art and science like Art and Construction – Mathematics and Physics (ca. 1950s) and Computer graphics, computer art (1971). As a lecturer at Munich University, he taught a class called “Cybernetical Aesthetics,” which Franke described as a “rational theory of art, in which there was no place for the myth of the artist” in an interview with the Brooklyn Rail .

In 1979, he would cofound Ars Electronica, an interdisciplinary research institute for new media art which hosts an annual tech and arts festival. He would remain a dedicated artist and speaker until the last moments of his life. Just this past June, he presented his artwork MONDRIAN (1979), a program that Franke developed for Texas Instruments that creates colored box and line compositions that reflect on Piet Mondrian’s abstract paintings, at Art Basel.

Museums have begun to canonize Franke’s work. In 2017, the ZKM Center for Art and Media in Karlsruhe, Germany, acquired Franke’s archive, which contains sketches, correspondence, and a variety of other documents that reflect on his passions as a science fiction writer, computer artist, and dedicated caver. Earlier this year, Franke’s work was the subject of a retrospective at the Francisco Carolinum in Linz, Austria.

His wife Susanne notified his many admirers of his death in a Twitter post on July 16. The comment section became a place to memorialize his incredible impact.

“His work and his ideas will live on through all of us and serve as gift for future generations,” wrote generative artist Dmitri Cherniak. “A true innovator in every sense of the word.”

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
ARTnews

Earliest Known Depictions of Two Biblical Heroines Found in an Ancient Synagogue

Click here to read the full article. Mosaics depicting the biblical heroines Deborah and Jael were uncovered by archaeologists in an ancient Jewish synagogue at Huqoq in Galilee, Israel. According to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill), which announced the find last week, these nearly 1,600-year-old mosaics are the first known depictions of the figures as described in the book of Judges. The agricultural village Huqoq, near the sea of Galilee, features in the Hebrew Bible. An excavation project has been ongoing there since 2011, wherein archaeologists have focused their efforts on a synagogue from the late...
RELIGION
ARTnews

Environmental Activists Have Glued Themselves to More Paintings in U.K. — Frame Damaged

Click here to read the full article. Environmental activists for Just Stop Oil glued themselves to Giampietrino’s The Last Supper (c. 1520) on Monday and John Constable’s The Hay Wain (1821) on Tuesday. The paintings reside at the Royal Academy of Arts and the National Gallery in London, respectively. The actions follow similar ones last week in which activists in the United Kingdom attached themselves to Van Gogh’s Peach Trees in Blossom (1889), Horatio McCulloch’s My Heart’s in the Highlands (1860), and J.M.W. Turner’s Thomson’s Aeolian Harp (1809). While the activists have typically attached themselves only to the frames of the paintings, they...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

X-Ray Reveals Hidden van Gogh Self-Portrait, Frick Will Stage Barkley L. Hendricks Show, and More: Morning Links for July 14, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HISTORY’S MYSTERIES, PART I. Yesterday brought news of researchers at a museum in Israel discovering three sketches by Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of a painting of a nude woman that he made in 1908. Now, experts at the National Galleries of Scotland have revealed that they X-rayed a Vincent Van Gogh portrait of a woman from its collection and found a self-portrait of the artist on its back, BBC News reports. The self-portrait is currently obscured by cardboard that was glued to the verso of the 1885 work. Staffers said that it...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Hirst
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Piet Mondrian
The Independent

‘Face of the first European’: Archeologists in Spain may have found continent’s oldest human fossil

Archaeologists in Spain claimed to have found what could be the oldest human fossil unearthed in Europe, likely dating back some 1.4 million years ago. Researchers associated with the non-profit Atapuerca Foundation say the oldest hominid fossil found in Europe until now was a jawbone unearthed in the Atapuerca mountain range of northern Spain in 2007 that was estimated to be 1.2 million years old.The new fossil discovery, which is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, consists of another jawbone fragment unearthed at the same site, about 2m below the layer of earth where the 2007 jawbone...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Archaeologists Unearth Roman Mosaic in Rural British Town

Click here to read the full article. In 1963, a British blacksmith discovered a massive, nearly complete Roman mosaic pavement at Hinton St Mary in the region of Dorset. It was considered one of a kind, with a pristine portrait of Jesus Christ at its center, until recently, when a second mosaic was unearthed at the site. The second mosaic was found in a Roman building during a new round of excavations commissioned by the British Museum. It features a black, white, and red tesserae, however the design has badly suffered from centuries of ploughing the farmland. Archaeologists also unearthed thousands...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Basel#Digital Art#Pioneering Digital Artist#Siemens
ARTnews

Perfectly Preserved Ancient Wooden Sculpture Found in Peru

Click here to read the full article. A wooden sculpture was unearthed at Chan Chan, the capital of the Chimú Kingdom, late last month, the Peruvian cultural ministry announced in a statement. The sculpture is one of the oldest found at the site and appears to be “in a perfect state of preservation.” Chan Chan, meaning Sun Sun, was a large adobe city spanning roughly seven and a half miles, making it one of the largest pre-Columbian sites in South America. The city included nine rectangular complexes, each with their own temples, reservoirs, cemeteries, plazas, storefronts, and elite residences. Having emerged in...
WORLD
ARTnews

How an Under-Recognized Female Dealer Shaped the 20th-Century French Art Scene

Click here to read the full article. Open admiration for the art market has always been a taboo within museums, but that has not stopped institutions across the world from staging exhibitions about the dealers who helped shape modern art. The Museum of Modern Art did a show about Ambroise Vollard back in the ’70s; the Philadelphia Museum of Art mounted one about Paul Durand-Ruel in 2015; the Centre Pompidou has honored Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler with a survey. Looking at all of these venerated dealers who boosted the Impressionists and the modernists after them, a certain picture emerges: the gallerist as...
MUSEUMS
Inyerself

Air Travel Just Got a Little More Interesting!

Introducing the "Airlander" Hybrid Air Vehicle (HAV)!. In an age where zero carbon emissions are every environmentally responsible company's goal, the blimp (or non-rigid airship) is coming back. HAV, or Hybrid Air Vehicles is a well-known British company committed to our planet's long-term future through sustainability while not sacrificing safety and efficiency. In 2012 they introduced the Airlander aircraft, and immediately, the possibilities started to present themself.
ARTnews

Archaeologists Find ‘Important’ 2,500-year-old Tomb of Ancient Egyptian General Near Giza

A group of archaeologists have uncovered the tomb of an ancient Egyptian general at a site south of Giza, in a find that experts in the country have hailed as major. The tomb in Abusir once belonged to Wahibre-mery-Neith, who once led a group of foreign soldiers during a period when Egypt’s empire was expanding. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities said that the tomb dates to sometime between the 26th and 27th dynasties, putting it just before 500 B.C.E.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Computer Science
ARTnews

400 Religious Monuments in Spain Are in Serious Danger Due to Neglect, Organization Says

Click here to read the full article. Four hundred religious monuments in Spain are in serious danger due to neglect, Hispania Nostra, a nonprofit that works to promote and conserve “cultural and national heritage” in Spain, said in a statement Thursday. Hispania Nostra publishes a record of different monuments, buildings, and sites of archaeological importance around the country and the condition they’re in. The Red List, which is published on a rolling basis, notes which sites are in a state of serious disrepair; their most recent update notes that many religious monuments are fading away due to neglect and looting. “Monasteries, hermitages,...
WORLD
ARTnews

Add Graphic Punch to Your Ceramics with the Best Underglaze Drawing Tools

Click here to read the full article. Decorating ceramic pieces doesn’t have to be limited to glazes and slips. You can also draw on your in-progress pieces using brush-less implements such as underglaze pens, chalks, pencils, and more. These handy tools allow you to achieve greater detail, whether you’re creating a picture, adding lettering, or producing an abstract design. They can be pricey, but investing in a set can vastly expand your creative possibilities. Below, explore five of our favorite underglaze drawing tools for ceramics.  Brought to you by the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world, ARTnews...
DESIGN
natureworldnews.com

Ancient 1.4 Million-Year-Old Jawbone from Spain may be the Oldest Known Ancient Human

An archaic upper mandible unearthed in Spain exhibits the different morphological traits of a person who may be Europe's earliest documented primitive ancestor. The specimen was discovered in June by a team of paleontologists at Sima del Elefante (Spanish for "Pit of the Elephant"), an ancient area in the Atapuerca Mountains near Burgos in northern Spain noted for its rich evolutionary history, Science Alert reported.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Philadelphia’s Plan for Harriet Tubman Monument Decried for Excluding Black Artists

Click here to read the full article. The city of Philadelphia’s plan for a new monument dedicated to Harriet Tubman has come under fire from local artists and historians who have criticized the city’s decision to commission Wesley Wofford, a white artist, to design the permanent sculpture without seeking proposals from additional artists. Wofford, whose sculpture studio is based in North Carolina, had designed the statue Harriet Tubman: The Journey to Freedom, that was displayed outside of the Philadelphia’s City Hall from January to March. Set up as a traveling exhibition, the statue has since been moved to White Plains, New...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Elijah McCoy, The Pioneering Black Engineer Whose Inventions Inspired The Phrase ‘The Real McCoy’

In 1872, Elijah McCoy created a tiny device that automatically lubricated steam engines while they were running — and revolutionized the railroad industry in the process. One year before the Civil War broke out, Elijah McCoy crossed the Atlantic to attend a Scottish university. McCoy’s parents were born enslaved, but they escaped to Canada via the Underground Railroad. That gave the 15-year-old the freedom to pursue his dream of becoming a mechanical engineer.
INDUSTRY
ARTnews

ARTnews

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy