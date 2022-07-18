ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Kaptur outraising Majewski, spending big on advertising, filings show

By Trevor Hubert
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago
New campaign fund-raising numbers show U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) outraising and outspending Republican challenger J.R. Majewski in the race to represent Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.

The incumbent Ms. Kaptur, who has served the district since 1983, raised $627,946 in the second quarter of 2022. She also engaged in significant spending, having expended $454,892, according to Federal Election Commission filings submitted by the campaign late Friday.

From the beginning of the election cycle starting on Jan. 1, 2021, Ms. Kaptur has collected just shy of $1.6 million in total contributions, spent $842,291, and has $1,694,666 on hand. She more than doubled her campaign coffers in the latest fund-raising period from mid-April through June.

The Majewski campaign raised $195,768 in the second quarter, with $118,068 coming from individual donors and a total of $77,700 coming from PACs and political party committees. The most recent period was the first time his campaign reported receiving PAC donations, Federal Election Commission data shows.

Of Ms. Kaptur’s contributions from the previous quarter, $240,782 came from PAC donations, while $387,164 came from individual donations.

The Majewski campaign also spent money, and did so without taking out any new loans last quarter. In total, $132,325 has been spent on Mr. Majewski’s campaign. His filings show significant spending on social media and web advertising, especially in the days leading up to the May primary. The majority of the campaign’s spending has come from travel and consulting fees, and it does not appear that any traditional media advertising was purchased.

In total, Mr. Majewski has collected $401,267 in contributions, spent $343,676, and has $113,154 remaining on hand. He also has a previous outstanding loan of $45,500. Mr. Majewski also saw his cash on hand levels nearly double in the second quarter.

Although Ms. Kaptur has raised more money, Mr. Majewski has a higher rate of individual donations. About 19 percent of his funding comes from PACs and party committees, compared to around 47 percent for Ms. Kaptur. In the second quarter, the two were about even on their sources of funding. Around 38 percent of Ms. Kaptur’s second quarter donations came from PACs, close to the nearly 40 percent rate that Mr. Majewski held in the previous quarter.

Despite Ms. Kaptur having a financial advantage, the Majewski campaign believes that its grassroots approach is working.

“J.R. wants the people of OH-9 to enjoy their summer without politicians interrupting valuable time with family and friends,” Majewski campaign spokesman Joshua Skaggs said in a statement on Friday’s reporting deadline. “J.R. has been focusing on direct engagement with voters in [the] district at meet and greets, parades, festivals, and their places of work.”

Mr. Majewski is a first-time candidate with a background in the nuclear energy sector and is an Air Force veteran. He defeated two members of the Ohio General Assembly in the May primary and has the blessing of former President Donald Trump going into November. Mr. Majewski has remained active on social media after first going viral for turning the yard at his Port Clinton home into a massive “Trump 2020” banner.

The Kaptur campaign made a large investment in advertising as redistricting has shifted the 9th District from a solidly Democratic district to a potential toss-up. Around $262,000 of expenditures last quarter were dedicated to media production and the purchase of advertising time.

The Kaptur campaign has gone hard after Mr. Majewski for his attendance at the Jan. 6, 2021 rally-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol after Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Mr. Majewski has publicly denied any wrongdoing and has stated that he has been cleared by the FBI. The issue has still become a talking point on social media and in paid advertising for the Kaptur campaign.

Kaptur campaign spokesman Kyle Buda recently said in a statement that the campaign is, “on the airwaves and in every neighborhood to remind voters what's at stake this year.”

The two candidates will be on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.

